Education

Sales Rain Acquires New Office in Exxa Tower, Bridgetowne IT Park

Comment(0)

Expanding its reach further, Sales Rain adds another location to its arsenal as it takes full acquisition of the twenty-first floor of the newly opened Exxa Tower.
Located at the eight-hectare development, Bridgetowne IT Park in the junction of E. Rodriguez, Jr. Avenue and Ortigas Avenue, RLC’s (Robinson Land Crop.) new structure is a 20-storey contemporary building connected to another establishment namely, Zeta Tower.
Built to cater mainly Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies, the aforementioned Exxa Tower carries several retail, dining and service outlets in its lower levels. Utilizing LED lights in its common areas and variable refrigerant flow (VRF) air-conditioning systems that provide flexibility and control, it’s designed to be an energy efficient and environment friendly structure.
With a strategic address, it gives tenants accessibility to two of the major passageways of the region. Its proximity to two of the most prominent business centers in Metro Manila – Ortigas Center and Eastwood City – and its adjacent talent pool of the East are two of the most sought-after preferences of BPOs and other businesses.
Sales Rain’s newest office will soon be open for lease as construction is well under way.

Sales Rain is a US incorporated company providing premier seat leasing services, coworking spaces, private office facilities and call center solutions with branch offices registered in the Philippines.
You can find them online at www.salesrain.com.

Also Read
Education

CDR Reports Samples for Engineers Australia by Casestudyhelp.com

editor

Our service is to produce standard CDR Reports for electronic engineers who want to migrate to Australia and work there. Our team of specialists and many of them have even worked as engineers in Australia. They have significant experience and knowledge about writing great CDR for Australian immigration. Our expert team helps you to achieve […]
Education

Nourish the Change Awards – 2018

For Immediate release Delhi, 28 May’ 2018: The Akshaya Patra Foundation and United Nations Global Compact, under the banner of Feed The Future Now, organised for the very first time ‘Nourish the Change Awards’ 2018 to felicitate upcoming change-makers that are making positive contribution towards Sustainable Development Goal #2 ‘Zero Hunger’ . The award ceremony […]
Education

2nd International conference on Nanostructured Materials and Nanochemistry

The conference will be held in San Francisco, USA on November 02-03, 2018. The subject of the conference is around ” New Advancements and Innovations in Nanostructured Materials & Nanochemistry’’ NSMNC 2018 brings together leading scientists, engineers, directors of companies in the field of ‘Nanotechnology, Chemical Engineering, Medicine and Pharmaceuticals’ to exchange information on their […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *