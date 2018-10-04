Business

Pharmasynth Offers Best PCD Pharma Franchisee Opportunities to Interested Parties

Comment(0)

Pharmasynth is one company that has become one of the most successful pharma company in the industry within no time. The company has started their manufacturing units in Delhi and Haridwar in the year 1984 and has won a prime place among the traders, manufacturers and medical profession with their commitment towards quality and productivity. The company has state of the art manufacturing units that are GMP certified to produce quality products in par with the international standards and serving the ailing humanity of the nation with their affordable price on all their products. The company works with a religion and patriotic belief to serve the humanity with a personal touch to everyone. The company has the latest and sophisticated manufacturing equipment that can bring out contamination free and world class products within competitive price. They maintain stringent quality control norms on all their inputs that includes raw materials, packaging material and consumable to ensure zero defect products in cost effective price. The company has the best manufacturing abilities that brings out capsules, tablets, oral liquids, ointments, ear drops, enema, powders and many more products in various dosage forms under patriotic, ethical and hospital range.

You can find Pharmasynth having the best technical team and highly professional consultants who work together to formulate new molecules to serve the ailing humanity. They regularly update to the latest technology and production procedures to keep up with the international standards and maximise their production capability. The company also offers third party contract manufacturing services with many companies utilising their manufacturing units to bring out their products. Pharmasynth also extends their support for PCD pharma franchisee to establish their business through different distribution networks. Those who are interested in pharma franchise can find this company offering opportunities for one to tie up with their distribution network.

Beyond manufacturing the company the company is very much dedicated in serving the nation by doing their bit of actively involving in many corporate social responsibility programs and also conducting many awareness camps and other programs to take out their products even into the remote locations of the country to serve the people. The company also encourages industry visits for students and also join many social awareness programs to serve the nation in different ways. The company motto is to create affordable, efficient and reachable healthcare system in the country. Pharmasynth has won many awards and accolades on both the national and international platforms for their quality products as well as their service orientation towards the society.

Pharmasynth.in is a top most pharmaceutical company in Delhi offers best pharma products in India. We provide quality medicine at affordable price. For more details, please visit us at http://pharmasynth.in/

Address:
Plot No. 190, Old Block E
Dilshad Garden, Block D
Kalander, Dilshad Garden
New Delhi
Delhi
110095
011 – 47 625 786
011 – 47 625 725

Also Read
Business

Play Online Lottery

For all those who have an established property internet connection, and are wanting to have exciting, then playing online lottery must be their very first option. It can be entertaining and massively common, and its game play gives everyone an equal opportunity to win. The proliferation of online games has enhanced since the advent with […]
Business

23. Modular Data Centers Market – Industry Analysis, Size and Forecast 2018 – 2023, Share, Growth, Trends

 Modular Data Centers Market Report centers on real driving Market players, Key market fragments and sub-sections to give exhaustive and savvy information. The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the ﻿﻿Modular Data Centers   Industry collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear […]
Business

Global Automotive Crash Test Barrier Market Types, Applications, Trends, Status and Analysis Research Report 2018 – 2025

The comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive Crash Test Barrier Market along with the market elements such as market drivers, market trends, challenges and restraints. The various factors which will help the buyer in studying the Automotive Crash Test Barrier market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, Market Effect Factor Analysis and […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *