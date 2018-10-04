Overview Of The Global Allergy Diagnostics Market 2018-2026

The Global Allergy Diagnostics Market was valued at US$ 1,732.6 Mn in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 12%.

Allergy is commonly considered as abnormal immune response of body against foreign particles. There are various types of allergy such as drug allergy, food allergy, contact dermatitis, latex allergy, seasonal allergy, animal allergy etc. Effective treatment of allergy includes identification and avoiding allergy that trigger symptoms using various medical therapies and medications.

Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Dynamics:

Rising incidence of the allergic conditions globally is a major factor driving growth of the global allergy diagnostics market. Food related allergy has increased across the globe in recent years, due to increasing use of chemicals in food production, the majority of food allergies are triggered by presence of certain chemicals in food.

Ask Sample PDF of Allergy Diagnostics Market Report @ https://marketresearch.biz/report/allergy-diagnostics-market/request-sample/

Development of high quality and more accurate diagnostic test to reduce the chances of false results is expected to create high potential revenue opportunities for existing as well as new entrants in the target market.

Market analysis by region:

North America market is expected to dominate the global allergy diagnostics market, and it accounts for largest market revenue over US$ 600 million in 2017 as compared to that of markets in other regions.

Furthermore, increasing number of people getting affected by allergy is becoming more frequent in countries in the Asia Pacific region, is an another factor propelling growth of the allergy diagnostics market in the region.

In 2017, Europe accounted for the second largest revenue share contribution to the global target market.

Also, in November 2016, Stallergenes Greer collaborated with the Sean N. Parker Center for allergy and asthma research at Stanford University (Stanford) to identify potential biomarkers of allergy immunotherapy (AIT) efficacy.

For Any Query, Speak to Our Expert @ https://marketresearch.biz/report/allergy-diagnostics-market/#inquiry

About Us:

MarketResearch.biz is a specialized market research, analytics, and solutions company, offering strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions. We are a team of dedicated and impassioned individuals, who believe strongly in giving our very best to what we do and we never back down from any challenge.

Contact Us:

Lawrence John

Prudour Pvt. Ltd.

420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300

New York City, NY 10170,

United States

Email ID: inquiry@marketresearch.biz

Tel: +1-347-826-1876