Multi-Touch Displays Market : Size, Growth, Analysis, Industry Share And Forecast Report By 2025

04 October 2018: The Multi-Touch Displays market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Multi-Touch Displays.

This report presents the worldwide Multi-Touch Displays market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

  • Lenovo
  • Panasonic
  • Samsung
  • Fujitsu
  • 3M
  • Planar
  • Philips
  • Atmel Corporation
  • Freescale
  • Wintek Corporation
  • LG Display
  • Arestech
  • Synaptics Incorporated
  • American Industrial Systems
  • DISPLAX Interactive Systems
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Baanto International

Multi-Touch Displays Breakdown Data by Type

  • Resistive Multi-touch Type
  • Capacitive Multi-touch Type
  • Others

Multi-Touch Displays Breakdown Data by Application

  • Gaming
  • Retail
  • Industrial
  • Others

Multi-Touch Displays Production by Region

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Other Regions

Multi-Touch Displays Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Thailand
  • Vietnam
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe
  • Central & South America
  • Brazil
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • GCC Countries
  • Turkey
  • Egypt
  • South Africa
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Multi-Touch Displays :

  • History Year: 2013 – 2017
  • Base Year: 2017
  • Estimated Year: 2018
  • Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

 

