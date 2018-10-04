Business

Monomousumi announces quarterly creative writing competitors

Comment(0)

Aiming to bring out the creativity of a writer, team monomousumi launches a quarterly inventive writing competition via its online portal https://monomousumi.com/. The participants can submit their entries in two languages- either in English or Bengali. The inventive writing is usually submitted inside the form of quick stories, story, poem, script and so on. where the writer can show their writing skill. Their group has decided to market the writers by way of the platform. Monomousumi’s International Essay Competition is currently gained wide recognition among the students and bloggers. The list of institutes participated in the contest, which is sponsored by giftblooms.com. Distinct NGOs are also assisting team monomoususmi to obtain the desired publicity within the local areas. Get much more details about creative writing comoetition

The winner in the quarterly inventive writing competition will get thrilling prizes and certificates. Also, other participants will also get the participation certificate. Based on the organizer, these contest are very critical for students exactly where they are thinking about these as the extra curricular activity and at the exact same time they’re able to raise their voice through their words. The information on the competiton are given in their website and winner is going to be notified via the internet site as well as through e-mail.

The entries might be judged by the reputed personalities and judgment could be unbiased with respect any factors.

The entries really should be submitted on-line. For those belonging to rural places, who usually do not have access to a computer, they might send hand-written entries. Team monomousumi.com is spreading their arms to create new spheres at the same time as possibilities for the new inventive writers.

Also Read
Business

Prime Indian and global brands to congregate at Hyderabad for OSH South India 2018

South India’s only occupational health and safety trade show by UBM India Hyderabad, 2018: UBM India has announced the launch of the 5th edition of Occupational Safety & Health (OSH) India at the Hitex Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad on 28th and 29th June 2018. OSH South India provides an unique platform for safety professionals in the […]
Business

Automotive Bearing Market will Register a CAGR of 4.4% through 2026

A bearing is an equipment which is utilized to enable linear or rotational movement, whilst repressing friction as well as handling stress. Corresponding wheels, bearings accurately enable equipments to roll that represses the friction among the surface it’s rolling over and the surface of the bearing. An automotive bearing ensure speed enhancement and efficiency of […]
Business

2015-2023 World Emergency Food Market Research Report by Product Type, End-User (Application) and Regions (Countries)

The comprehensive analysis of Global Emergency Food Market along with the market elements such as market drivers, market trends, challenges and restraints. The various factors which will help the buyer in studying the Emergency Food market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, Market Effect Factor Analysis and Consumer Needs […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *