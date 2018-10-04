Business

Kansai Nerolac strengthens its vision of transformation

Comment(0)

Yet another year of Cyclothon under its ‘breathing Cities’ initiative in Delhi

• Initiative witnessed over 5314 participants PAN India

• Participants came from all walks of life including painters, contractors, dealers, school students, teachers, government officials and team members from Kansai Nerolac Paints

• The event was conducted in honour of Gandhi Jayanti highlighting the teachings of Mahatma about health and cleanliness

New Delhi: Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd., one of India’s leading paint companies organised cyclothon to celebrate ‘Gandhi Jayanti’ in a unique way. The cyclothon is a part of Kansai Nerolac’s initiative called “Breathing Cities” which focuses on health and well-being of cities and its citizens.

The Cyclothon was organized in 36 cities across India in cities such as Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna Jammu, Udaipur, Mohali among others. The event witnessed participation from over 5314 people who came together to reiterate and follow the path of Mahatma Gandhi about the importance of cleanliness for a healthy life and environment for better world to live. In Delhi, the cyclothon was held in Okhla (via 100 Futa Road Chhatarpur, Mandir Marg, and Andheria Mod) and Mayapuri (via Dwarka Mod, Dwarka Sector 4). More than 150 people participated in the initiative, in Delhi.

After finishing the Cyclathon, the participants including team members from Nerolac, painters, dealers, school students, teachers and government officials volunteered to spread awareness about “Breathing Cities” and undertook various activities to clean and beautify their surroundings.

Speaking about the initiative, Anuj Jain – Executive Director, Decorative Industrial Sales & Marketing, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. said, “There has been a transformational change in attitude towards hygiene and cleanliness in India, lately as the society has become more aware and responsive. At Kansai Nerolac, we have taken multiple initiatives under ‘Breathing Cities’ to encourage this sentience, one of which includes Cyclathon. We take immense pride to partner with our dealers, painters and contractors to promote the importance of clean surroundings. It is our endeavour to provide our future generations with a healthy and beautiful world. It makes me very happy to be able to join hands with local communities and work towards the betterment of our Nation.”

Also Read
Business

Global Protein Fractionation Market Research Report by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions. Get sample copy of report: https://www.marketdensity.com/contact?ref=Sample&report_id=12978 Table of Contents 1 Market Definition 2 Global Market by Vendors 3 Global […]
Business

Large-sized Flash Dryers to Subjugate the Market With Higher Value Shares Despite Faster Sales of Medium-sized Variants, unveils Fact.MR

A recent study of Fact.MR foresees the flash dryers market to record a moderate 3.4% CAGR through 2028, as the flash dryers market is almost at its mature stage. Medium-sized flash dryers have been envisaged to record a relatively faster value sales growth during the period 2018 to 2028. Faster sales of medium-sized flash dryers […]
Business

Multimedia Chipset Market 2018 – Current and Future Plans 2023

Market Scenario: Companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), Cirrus Logic Inc. (U.S.), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (U.S.), DSP Group, Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Broadcom Corporation (U.S.), are the leading providers of multimedia chipset solution in the global market. The growing demand for internet protocol television is one of […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *