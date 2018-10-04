Business

Join The Non-Profit Council Nomination Meeting

Comment(0)

Killeen, TX/2018: Councils are formed to give investors an opportunity to directly work with a chamber and follow its plan of work. Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is inviting Non-Profit Council members or GKCC members who are interested in joining the Non-Profit Council for its October Nomination meeting.

The chamber of commerce has since its inception been strongly committed towards supporting business and community leaders to achieve economic prosperity. It is also a member of various reputed organizations such as ACCE, Texas Association of Businesses, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives, and more.

The Non-Profit Council Nomination Meeting

• The meeting is being organized by Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, October 10 2018 10.00 AM CST at the chamber’s conference room.
• Candidates will be nominated for Chair, Vice Chair, Secretary, and Events/Programs Chair.
• The requirements for the Chair position will be to lead council meetings and construct agendas.
• The Vice Chair will be required to lead discussions at meetings and recruit new council members.
• The Secretary will track attendance, council minutes and be admin of the chamber’s FB group.
• The Events/Programs Chair will plan all non-profit events and programs.
• It is important for the members to clearly state whether they have opted in or opted out of the meeting. This can be done through an online form on the website. Failure to do so will deem such members as candidates for all positions.
• The official voting will be done online after this meeting.

Benefits Of Being A Member Of The Chamber Of Commerce.

• Exposure to new opportunities
• Meeting investor needs e.g. business leads, exposure, etc.
• Advertising services e.g. getting promoted on the chambers e-newsletters and social media pages
• Access and tickets to events
• Chances to sponsor events and programs
• Access to an informative online business directory
• Members can avail the online coupon system of the chamber
• Affordable data services

For more information about the meeting, you can call at (254­) 526-9551 or visit One Santa Fe Plaza Drive PO Box 548 Killeen, TX 76541. You can also log on to https://killeeenchamber.com

Also Read
Business

Polyolefins Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2027

editor

Synopsis of Polyurethane Market The global demand of polyurethane is expected to rise to USD 81,700.6 million in 2022 with CAGR of 6.51% during 2016-2022. Polyurethane is versatile plastic polymer available in various forms right from rigid foam, flexible foam to strong and hard elastomers. Thus, this leads to usage of polyurethane in variety of consumer and […]
Business

VA Wrongful Termination Attorney Supports Locals with ADA Cases

brownfirmp

Alexandria, Virginia ( Webnewswire ) November 11, 2017 – The Brown Firm PLLC is a law firm that specializes in several legal disciplines including, but not limited to, employment law. Employment law makes up a considerable portion of the practice at The Brown Firm, and the VA firm is making extra efforts to now support […]
Business

Injection Molded Plastics Market – Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2018

Due to the various characteristics of injection molded plastics and its consequent use in a wide range of applications, the demand from the global market for injection molded plastics is expected to reach 116,171.4 kilo tons by the end of 2018, from an estimation of 79,079.5 kilo tons in 2010, states Transparency Market Research in […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *