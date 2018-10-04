Tech

Global Membrane Technology Industry: Global Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report 2013-2025

Membrane Technology

In 2018, the global Membrane Technology market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Membrane Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Membrane Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study
GE Healthcare Life Sciences
3M
Pall Corporation
Sartorius
Merck Millipore
Koch Membrane Systems
Novasep
TriSep Corporation
Amazon Filters
Advantec MFS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Ultrafiltration
Microfiltration
Nanofiltration
Chromatography

Market segment by Application, split into
Pharmaceuticals
Biopharmaceuticals
life sciences
Industrial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:
To present the Membrane Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Membrane Technology are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Membrane Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Ultrafiltration
1.4.3 Microfiltration….continue

