Tech

Energy Efficient Lighting Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast 2016 – 2024

Comment(0)

The global market for energy-efficient warehouse lighting is projected to gain significant traction in the coming years with warehouse owners constantly in search of solutions that can reduce energy consumption and provide significant savings to energy bills. The increasing introduction and implementation of energy-saving policies by governments across the globe is likely to give the energy-efficient warehouse lighting market a considerable boost in the coming years.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/energy-efficient-lighting-market.html

The development of smart lighting technologies that can maximize efficiency and provide increased safety and comfort is a key opportunity for players in the energy-efficient warehouse lighting market. Fueled by these favorable industry settings, the global market is poised to expand at a strong CAGR of 13.4% from 2016 to 2024, with the value rising from US$4.2 bn in 2015 to over US$15 bn by the end of the forecast period.

Geographically, the global energy-efficient warehouse lighting market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. In the recent past, lighting companies have shifted their focus from the developed markets of North America and Europe to emerging markets such as India, China, South Africa, Argentina, and Brazil. On account of rapid economic growth, favorable government policies and mega urban projects, these countries present new opportunities for players in the energy-efficient warehouse lighting market.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=12989

Regionally, Asia Pacific emerged as the leading segment of the global energy-efficient warehouse lighting market in 2014, with a share of 42.3% in terms of revenue. Japan, China, and South Korea are prominent contributors to the growth of this regional market owing to major investments in the latest lighting technologies. Rapid industrial growth has also stimulated the demand for energy-efficient warehouse lighting. The rising demand for green technologies is likely to be instrumental in boosting the energy-efficient warehouse lighting market in APAC in the coming years.

Europe and North America are highly developed markets with continued steady growth throughout the forecast period. Latin America is fast emerging as an export destination owing to a rapid improvement in trade policies, which has resulted in infrastructure development on a promising scale. This is likely to have a positive impact on the Latin America energy-efficient warehouse lighting market in the years to come.

Also Read
Tech

Smart Grid Market Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Analysis, Development Strategy, Emerging Technologies, Global Trends and Forecast by Regions

Global Smart Grid Market Information, by Software & Hardware (Distribution Management System, Meters), by Sensor (Current and Voltage Sensors), by Storage Technology (Air Energy Storage, Batteries), by Communication Network (HAN, WAN) – Forecast 2018-2027 Study Objective of Smart Grid Market • To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various […]
Tech

Electronic Countermeasures Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2023 Report

editor

Electronic Countermeasures Market – Overview: The development of electronic countermeasures systems, especially to detect and counter weapons, has witnessed a significant development in the past decade, due to the high effectiveness and widespread use of electronics and associated equipment in weapon systems. The implementation of these electronic systems is expanding in variety, with increased capability […]
Tech

Data Catalog Market Assessment – Latest Global Insights on Trends and Challenges

Data Catalog Market Overview: Market Research Future published a cooked  research report on “Global  Data Catalog Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.  In a digital world where data lives everywhere, data catalog acts as a valuable asset in information architecture. Data catalog is […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *