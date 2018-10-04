Tech

Educational Robots Market: 2018 Demand, Trend, Latest Application & Technology Analysis and 2025 Global Industry Growth Forecast Report

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Educational Robot Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

The educational robot is specially developed by the manufacturer in order to stimulate students’ interest in learning, cultivate students’ comprehensive abilities. It can be robot products, kit or parts. In addition to the robot body itself, there are corresponding control software and teaching textbooks and so on. Because of adapting to the new curriculum, educational robot has played a positive role in the cultivation and improvement of students’ scientific literacy.

The global Educational Robots market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

  • Wheeled robot
  • Humanoid robot
  • Others

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

  • Primary School
  • Secondary School
  • Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

  • Fischertechnik
  • Lego
  • Modular Robotics
  • Robotis
  • Innovation First International
  • Pitsco
  • Parallax, Inc.
  • Evollve

Major Region Market

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • South America
  • Middle East & Africa

