Health and Wellness

Columbia Asia Hospital Whitefield, in association with Forum Value Mall, had organized a Purple Run Marathon

Comment(0)

Bangalore, 3rd October 2018: Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia, is the 5thleading cause of death in people over 55 years of age, and in India, more than 4 million people suffer from various forms of this illness. Despite this, there’s a stigma attached to mental illnesses amongst us.

The Purple Run offers 4 categories of running distances – 3 km (Family Run), 5 km, 10 km and the half marathon distance of 21km, giving each participant an opportunity to run in their comfort zone. The Run starts from the respective malls and culminate at the same venues. The roads of Whitefield will be graced by some of the finest long-distance athletes from across the city along with other running enthusiasts who will put their best foot forward to achieve the desired goals.

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Asthma Spacers Market Key Drivers and Vendor Landscape Analysis by 2025

Aerosol drug delivery is the most commonly used route for the management of respiratory diseases. Metered dose inhaler (MDI) is a popular mode of aerosol delivery. Metered dose inhalers are the most common type of inhalers used in asthmatic conditions. A spacer usually attached with MDI is an external device that provides better drug delivery […]
Health and Wellness

Jobs For nurse in Inverness

Nursing World is managed by Levetron Limited, Registered in England and Wales Ref: 08384352 and is regulated by the Office of the Immigration Services Commissioner. We have years of experience in Healthcare Sector. We have helped thousands of nurses to meet their immigration and placement requirements. We work with employers to help them find Registered […]
Health and Wellness

Dr. Robert Margeas Awarded Charlie English Award

editor

Dr. Robert Margeas of Iowa Dental Group has been awarded the Seattle Study Club 3M Oral Care Charlie English Award at the 25th Annual Seattle Study Club Symposium In Palm Springs, California. The Charlie English award is given only to the finest educators and teachers whose knowledge and skill puts them at the top of […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *