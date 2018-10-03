Education

With the Bollywood Movies Crossword Puzzle app, unveil the madness loaded with lots and lots of learnings.

Comment(0)

Gurgaon- October 3, 2018- Available today, Bollywood Movies Crossword Puzzle Game is tailor-made for all the Bollywood Freaks. This neatly crafted beauty of an app will chuck all the boredom out of your lives giving it a twist of entertainment as well as learnings. Rejoice, Android users!

Bollywood Movies Crossword Puzzle Game App is quite unique. The users need not have to play just for the sake of guessing the correct movies. Thanks to the amazing know-how feature. With this, you will get to know all the nitty-gritty details of the movie in order to embrace the fruitful learning without compromising the fun element. Next up is trivia. Users can even boost their scores by answering various questions and moving on to the next challenge. Mind you! A dose of fun learning must be taken every now and then. Also, keep an eye on the ice that freezes. But, no worries! Users won’t get stuck. Go for the smasher and smash it all. Not to forget, Eubank! The awesomeness of this feature lets the users store all that they would learn while playing. Just play and safeguard all your learnings!

The app revolves around Inspirational, Romantic, Action, Thriller, Horror and Documentary films. It’s a fun-filled storehouse of Celebs, Fashion, Music, Dialogues, Achievements, Awards, Interesting Facts and more. An entry into the club of Bollywood actors and actresses is a must for the obsessive stalkers. Our mantra- Hold on, Game on and Learn on!
We are looking for sponsors and partners since we hold the capacity to make such fun games with the data mined about all lifestyle topics of the world. Check our website http://www.edutainmentventures.com/ for all other game themes and knowledge sets we offer.

The app is available worldwide on the Apple App Store. A perfect app to kickstart your mornings and bedside lullaby deserves all the rights to be played by the gamers.

Please visit bit.ly/2P7I70K for more information about the app.

Bollywood Movies Crossword Puzzle app is developed by Edutainment Ventures, an Edutainment app development company.

Also Read
Education

Biology Assignment Help: The reliable help in your assignment task.

The Biology Assignment Help has uncovered another advancing exertion that will help in upgrading the idea of organizations promoted. The expert community is by and by offering throughout the day, consistently live customer reinforce that applies to all solicitations and clients would now have the capacity to contact creators wearing down their science homework to […]
Education

Global Dicing Saw Market Types, Applications, Trends, Status and Analysis Research Report 2018 – 2025

The comprehensive analysis of Global Dicing Saw Market along with the market elements such as market drivers, market trends, challenges and restraints. The various factors which will help the buyer in studying the Dicing Saw market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, Market Effect Factor Analysis and Consumer Needs by major […]
Education

3rd International Conference and Expo on Graphene, Advanced 2D Materials & Semiconductors

This International summit gathers professionals from all over the world, invariable of age to discuss the current-state-of-art in this blooming field of graphene, advanced 2D materials, and semiconductors. A knowledge gathering initiative which provides diversified topics of discussion and insights in unraveling the wonders in the interdisciplinary arena of Materials Science and Nanotechnology. The 3rd […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *