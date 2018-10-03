Superdisintegrants Market worth $536.5 million

According to the new market research report “Superdisintegrants Market by Product (Modified Starch, Modified Cellulose, Crospovidone, Ion Exchange Resin), Formulation (Tablet, Capsules), Therapeutic Area (Gastrointestinal, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Oncology, Hematology) – Global Forecast to 2023″ published by MarketsandMarkets™, The superdisintegrants market is expected to reach USD 536.5 million by 2023 from an estimated USD 366.4 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.9%. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing adoption of orally disintegrating tablets, growing generics market, and emergence of new superdisintegrants for the pharmaceutical industry.

By type, the synthetic superdisintegrants segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the superdisintegrants market in 2018

On the basis of type, the synthetic superdisintegrants segment accounted for the largest share of the global superdisintegrants market in 2018. The large share can be attributed to the widespread usage of these superdisintegrants in various pharmaceutical formulations. The advantages associated with synthetic superdisintegrants include their effectiveness at lower concentrations as compared to starch and lesser effect on the compressibility and flowability of the dosage form, which drives their use in various oral dosage formulations.

By formulation, the tablets segment is expected to hold the largest share in 2018

Based on formulation, the superdisintegrants market is segmented into tablets and capsules. In 2018, the tablets segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the superdisintegrants market. Benefits such as stability, low manufacturing cost (as compared to other dosage forms), easy product identification, and compactness are driving the production of tablet formulations. The increasing focus on fast and orally disintegrating tablets is also contributing to the large share of this segment.

By therapeutic area, the neurological diseases segment is expected to hold the largest share of the superdisintegrants market in 2018

On the basis of therapeutic area, the superdisintegrants market is segmented into gastrointestinal diseases, neurological diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular disease, hematological diseases, and inflammatory diseases. The neurological diseases segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2018. The increasing incidences of neurological disorders has led to an increase in the demand for effective therapies, which has further led to the increasing use of ODTs in the treatment of neurological disorders.

Europe expected to dominate the market in 2018

Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the superdisintegrants market in 2018, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. The large share of this region can be attributed to the presence of a number of pharmaceutical giants with large production capacities leading to high consumption of excipients. The growing emphasis on superior pharmaceutical products and generics is also expected to aid the market growth in the region. Moreover, a number of major global players are based in Germany.

The prominent players in the global superdisintegrants market are Ashland Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), DowDuPont (US), JRS Pharma (Germany), DFE Pharma (Germany), Roquette Freres (France), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Corel Pharma Chem (India), and Avantor Performance Materials, LLC (US).

