Smartphone Market Anticipated to Reach US$ 1,503,280.1 Mn by 2026

Geographically, the global smartphone market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific dominates the smartphone market with a share of more than 45% in 2017, followed by North America with approximately 26% share. The dominating share in Asia Pacific is primarily due to tremendous growth in the adoption of smartphones among both millennial and older population. In Asia Pacific, key countries contributing to the smartphone growth are Australia, China, India, and South Korea. These countries have an active base of smartphone users across all age groups. Moreover, due to healthy per capita income of citizens of these countries, the attraction toward high-end smartphones is increasing. This in turn is pushing the revenue size of the market.

In 2017, North America was evaluated as a mature market for smartphones. In North America, countries such as the U.S. and Canada witnessed decline in smartphone shipment in 2017 from the previous year. People in these countries were holding smartphones (smartphone lifecycle) for longer duration than they used to 3-4 years back. Moreover, repair and refurbishing services are steadily gaining importance in these countries. All this has in turn led to decline in smartphone shipment for the year 2017.

In Europe, the key countries contributing to the growth of the smartphone market (both in terms of value and volume) are Germany, France, and Italy. Despite the growth, some countries in Europe have also witnessed a declining trend in smartphone shipment from 2016 to 2017. The reasons are similar to that of North America. In fact, it is a global trend, which is impacting the smartphone shipment.

Globally, smartphones are segmented based on operating system, RAM size, distribution channel, price range, and size. In terms of operating system, the market is segmented into Android, iOS, and Windows. Android based smartphones accounted for 55% share in the market in terms of revenue. Based on volume, Android based smartphones accounted for 74% share. Android based smartphones are extremely popular in Asia Pacific and Europe. Moreover, since this OS is user-friendly and comes in various price ranges, its popularity is fairly strong. Windows accounted for a rather low share in the market and the share is expected to remain low during the forecast period. Other operating systems such as Symbian and Blackberry have lost their share in the smartphone market.