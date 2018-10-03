Education

SISTec student bags award at World Auto Forum

Faiz than, a third year mechanical engineering stu-dents of the Sagar Institute of Science and Technology (SISTec) bagged the ‘Most Innovate Idea Award’ at Hybrid & Electric Vehicles Expert Network (HEVEN) organised by World Auto Forum held at Taj Vivanta in New Delhi. Faiz Khan bagged the first prize for the concept: `solid waste conversion plant without pollution (reduction of emission upto 90%)’. Anuj Guglani, CEO, World Auto Forum, in presence of dignitaries and visitors appreciated Faiz’s concept. In addition, five students of SISTec’s mechanical engineering department also presented the concept of a battery operated vehicle at HEVEN, which was appreciated by many visitors at World Auto Forum.
Sagar Institute of Science & Technology

