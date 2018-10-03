Education

SISTec Ratibad constitutes its student activity council

Comment(0)

SISTec-E and SJStec-R located at Ratibad campus formed its Student Activity Council (SAC) for the year 2018-19 with members comprising from various branches of engineering. The member’s took pledge to follow all duties and guidelines sincerely and honestly with traditions and ethos of the institution. The elected members was honoured and congratulated with role badges by Principal, Dr Jyoti Deshmukh and Vice-Principal Dr Ekta Mishra in a ceremony in which faculty members and students were present. Apart from above council members were formed for Branch Coordination, Cultural Committee, Training &Placement Committee, SPORTS Commit-tee, Hostel & Mess, IT& Editorial Committee Sudhir Kumar Agrawal Chairman, Sager Group congratulated all the members of Student Activity Council and Dr. JvotiDesh-mulch, Principal SISTec-E/R, welcomed all the members on the board.
http://www.sistec.ac.in/

Also Read
Education

9 Reasons Why I’m Proud To Be An ICSE Student

Whenever I let it slip that I passed 10th from a school affiliated to ICSE board, 10 out of 10 times I get responses like, “Woah, no doubt you are smart”, or “Oh scholar, topping comes easy to you”. If you are one such kid, then you should be proud about being an ICSE student.For […]
Education

Exclusive Invitation for entrepreneurs to open their own Premium Preschool with India’s Most Trusted Preschool Brand – Kangaroo Kids

Mumbai 2018: Kangaroo Kids Education Ltd, India’s largest network of premium international K12 schools and preschools, invites the education visionaries of Navi Mumbai to join the Kangaroo Kids Education Ltd. family by starting their own preschool. Creating a long lasting legacy now is easier as Kangaroo Kids International Preschool is strongly present in Mumbai and […]
Education

‘वेदों को गौरवशाली सम्मान दिलाना जीवन का लक्ष्य’

भारतात्मा अशोक सिंघल वैदिक पुरस्कार से सम्मानित पंकज कुमार शर्मा ने वैदिक साहित्य के अध्ययन का उद्देश्य स्पष्ट करते हुए कहा कि वेदों को देश-विदेश में गौरवशाली सम्मान दिलाना उनके जीवन का लक्ष्य है। पंकज कुमार शर्मा ने आईएएनएस से बातचीत में कहा, “प्राचीन काल में वेदों को मिले सर्वोच्च स्थान से ही भारत को […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *