Mercure Hyderabad KCP Celebrates “Employee Celebration Week”

Mercure Hyderabad KCP organised “Employee Celebration Week” with an aim to acknowledge and recognize the employee’s relentless efforts in delivering highest standards of services, contributing towards the success of the hotel. The activities were organised as part of countrywide celebrations at all Accor Hotels with a theme “Heartist”

Mercure Hyderabad KCP came up with various entertaining activities to helpteam members build stronger bond with each other. As a part of celebrations, events like Bombay, Village and Punjabi food festivals, caroms and chess competitions, Dance session etc were organised to engage the employees.

The pinnacle of festivities during the Employee Celebration week was the Gala Dinner at Mercure Hyderabad KCP. The event was planned to honour and appreciate the hard work and efforts put in by the staff in making it successful. There were amazing performances by staff members who danced their heart out. Blood donation camp was also organized in association with Red Cross Society. The donated blood is mainly used for thalassemia children.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Soumitra Pahari, Hotel Manager, Mercure Hyderabad KCP said, “The Employee Celebration week is a humble tribute to recognize and acknowledge our Employees as our most important asset. We thank our employees for the work that they do each day in delighting the guests. We are constantly looking for initiatives to bring our employees together and create a synergy within the team which helps us deliver enhanced customer experience”.

