Entertainment

Merakii to handle VEGA

Comment(0)

The marketing communication agency will be responsible for handling Public Relation activity of the company
Marketing communication agency MERAKII has bagged the media management mandate of VEGA with Sonam K Ahuja
Vega, India’s leading beauty accessory flagship brand was launched in the year 2000. It has the largest market share in the organized sector with more than 500 products in hair brushes, combs, makeup brushes, manicure, pedicure, face and bath accessories. Vega has a significant nationwide presence with Personal Care Appliances in women and men category in general and modern trade, professional and E-Commerce channels and exclusive brand outlets in leading malls. The range includes – Hair Straighteners, Hair Dryers, Hair curlers and Hair stylers for women and trimmers and shavers for men. Vega has an unparalleled beauty lineage and stands for innovation in which reflects in the product line, marketing, communication, promotion and distribution. Watch out for the all new campaign.
As a part of the Association, MERAKII will be responsible for handling the media campaigns of VEGA.
Bhgayashree Singh Director Merakii LLP, said, “We are excited about the tie-up and we are sure that we can add a lot of value to VEGA’s brand presence through our expertise. Hoping for a long lasting and fruitful association.

Also Read
Entertainment

Krishnna- Music, Bliss & Beyond’- a music concert with prolific singer Ameya Dabli.

What: As the festive season is about to start, AD Ventures in association with Bank of Baroda is all set to host ‘Krishnna- Music, Bliss & Beyond’- a music concert by the blissful social entertainer Ameya Dabli. Ameya Dabli is a singer whose melodies connect with the inner soul. Ameya has performed at over 1500 […]
Entertainment

Alpenliebe To Bring Hearts Closer

Alpenliebe, the flagship candy brand of Perfetti Van Melle India, has launched a new campaign: ‘Alpenliebe Ghuley toh Dil Milein’. The TVC is centered around the sweet, rich taste of Alpenliebe and is the result of a comprehensive consumer demand space mapping. Over the years, Alpenliebe has found its space in the Indian family set […]
Entertainment

THE CLEVER FOX

editor

There once lived a crow. One day he was very hungry. He had not been able to get any food the previous day. “If I do not get anything to eat I will starve to death,” he thought. As the crow was searching for food, his eyes fell on a piece of bread. He quickly […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *