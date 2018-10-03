MAGFAST Announces a 9-Point Trust & Safety Program

MAGFAST is pleased to announce its Trust & Safety Program. The program is designed to look after both its remarkable group of several thousand launch supporters, and rapidly growing list of pre-order customers.

“It’s a big leap of faith when people get behind any crowdfunded project.” says Founder & CEO Seymour Segnit. “With tens of thousands of folks trusting us – some for over 2 years now because of the scope, ambition and challenges of the project – we felt it important to articulate some of the myriad of ways we’re working to ensure their interests are protected.”

With more to come, the MAGFAST Trust & Safety Program is today an 11-point initiative:

1: MAGFAST.com uses an ‘Extended Validation’ SSL certificate. This means they’ve passed a series of background checks ensuring MAGFAST is a legal entity that is the legal owner of MAGFAST.com.

2: The site contracts with McAfee Secure to keep you safe with regular securing scanning.

3: They’ve also teamed up with Norton Shopping Guarantee to give 30 days of three kinds of coverage from Norton for free. These coverages include $10,000 in identity theft protection, $1,000 purchase guarantee and $100 lowest cost guaranteed.

4: MAGFAST also pays fees to and holds reserves with credit card processors which protect anyone transacting at MAGFAST.com.

5: To keep transactions secure MAGFAST uses Authorize.net for all of their credit card transactions, and…

6: MAGFAST never stores credit card information (staff can see only last-4-digits of any card) Other trust and safety measures MAGFAST is taking include

7: Implementing Amazon’s new Transparency anti-counterfeit program

8: Rigorous product safety certification with the gold-standard ETL

9: Operating within the Apple MFi Program.

On top of all that MAGFAST is doing something to make the air a little safer to breathe, planting a tree for every product ordered – over 50,000 trees to date.

For more information on The MAGFAST Trust & Safety Program, and the individual products or stepstaken by MAGFAST , visit https://www.MAGFAST.com/trust-safety/ or call 1-863-MAGFAST (624-3278).

About MAGFAST: MAGFAST is changing charging for good. Their unique line of wireless, magnetic chargers is the first of its kind, compatible with all the devices of today and extensible to those of tomorrow.