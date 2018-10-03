Entertainment

Junglee Music releases Yo Yo Honey Singh’s “Billionaire” From Baazaar

Comment(0)

Music sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh treats its audience with another party starter song “Billionaire” from the upcoming movie Baazaar staring Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Chitrangada and Rohan Mehra. The lyrics have been penned by Honey Singh himself alongside Singhsta and Hommie Dilliwala. The music video is now available on Times Music YouTube channel.

The upbeat song features Saif Ali Khan and debutante Rohan Vinod Mehra in a dapper look. The dancing and the groovy tunes amplify the energy of the song in a fun and swaggering style. Moreover, Honey Singh’s rap further adds an electrifying energy to the song.

Yo Yo Honey Singh quoted, “It is the love of my fans that motivates me to create new and interesting tracks every time. I am extremely excited to share the new song from Baazaar ‘Billionaire’ now. It is a very interesting track and goes perfectly in sync with the theme of the film. I have attempted to encapsulate the spirit of Baazaar in my song and I hope the audience showers their love on the song just like they have always done”.

Honey Singh is an Indian music producer, music director, Indi pop singer and film actor. He has been applauded with several awards for his brilliant contribution to the Indian Music Industry. Some of his accords include – Zee Cine Awards, Global Indian Music Awards, BIG Star Entertainment Awards, Power Brands Glam, MTV VMI Awards and MTV Emma Award.

Billionaire is Times Music’s exclusive release and is available on Gaana for everyone to enjoy!

Watch Billionaire on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fiRdp7riFFA
Hear it on Gaana – https://gaana.com/song/billionaire-82

Also Read
Entertainment

Shri Devi Will Be Remembered in Her Roles

editor

An actress who entertained us from her childhood to till end is amazing with her quick and stunning face expression, yes in latest Bollywood Updates today we are talking about Sridevi a beautiful and talented actress. She started her career as a child artist in south movies at the age of 4 years playing the […]
Entertainment

Artist Aloud announces its maiden artiste tour – Sufi Acoustica featuring Tochi Raina and Band of Bandagi

Artist Aloud, a platform by Hungama that supports and promotes independent music, announced its first-ever artiste tour – ‘Sufi Acoustica’ featuring Tochi Raina and Band of Bandagi. Organized in association with Hard Rock Cafe, the tour is also the maiden tour of Tochi Raina and Band of Bandagi. The three city tour will see the […]
Entertainment

SHAREit collaborates with Times Music to boost its content catalogue

editor

SHAREit, a leading social content sharing platform, today announced its collaboration with Times Music. Through this association, SHAREit users can now have access to a wider music catalogue that is spread over 27 languages of Times Music. SHAREit as a content service platform and its partnership with a reputed Indian record label such as Times […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *