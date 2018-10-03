Industrial Hand Gloves Industry Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, Key Players and Demand Forecast to 2025

Industrial gloves referred as essential item especially for food, chemical and healthcare industry. It provide protection against cold, heat, damage by friction, chemicals and diseases and selected according to the occupation, the duration of the job, and the type of conditions or contaminants associated with the job.

Employee safety and sanitary conditions in the workplace fuels the demand for industrial hand gloves market. Moreover, it also keep hands clean and even protect from extreme temperature as well as transfer of dangerous substances. Additionally, healthcare awareness, healthcare reforms and stringent government regulations are some of the factors which drive the market for industrial gloves.

However, raw material prices and use of robotics may hamper the growth of the market.

In 2017, the global Industrial Hand Gloves market size was 8200 million US$ and is forecast to 10300 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Industrial Hand Gloves market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Industrial Hand Gloves in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Industrial Hand Gloves in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Industrial Hand Gloves market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Industrial Hand Gloves include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Industrial Hand Gloves include

TOWA

Honeywell Safety Products

Ansell

Protective Industrial Products

Semperit

Holding

Top Glove

Shamrock Manufacturing

Globus(Shetland)

Rubberex

Market Size Split by Type

Reusable Gloves

Disposable Gloves

Market Size Split by Application

Automotive

Healthcare

Chemical

Construction

Food & Beverage

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Industrial Hand Gloves market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Industrial Hand Gloves market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Industrial Hand Gloves manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Hand Gloves with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Industrial Hand Gloves submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Hand Gloves are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Industrial Hand Gloves market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Some Points From TOC:

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Hand Gloves Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market Size

2.1.1 Global Industrial Hand Gloves Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Industrial Hand Gloves Sales 2016-2025

Chapter Three: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Industrial Hand Gloves Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Industrial Hand Gloves Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Industrial Hand Gloves Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Industrial Hand Gloves Sales by Type

4.2 Global Industrial Hand Gloves Revenue by Type

4.3 Industrial Hand Gloves Price by Type

Chapter Five: Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Industrial Hand Gloves Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Industrial Hand Gloves by Countries

6.1.1 North America Industrial Hand Gloves Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Industrial Hand Gloves Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

…and Continued

