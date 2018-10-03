Business

Haiku Designs Is Offering Eco-Friendly Bedroom Furniture – Discover an Aesthetic Appeal in Your Home

Comment(0)

Boulder, CO, Aug’18 – Haiku Designs help their customers to create a home of beauty, balance, and harmony through their modern furniture collections. Their exquisite collection of eco-friendly bedroom furniture brings a unique blend of nature, style, and comfort to your home.
Haiku Designs is committed to offering eco-friendly furniture made from the high-quality products to create a space of rest, relaxation and enjoyment. In order to provide complete satisfaction, they go to an extra mile and provide a wide range of platform beds, modern bedroom furniture, dining room furniture, and organic bedding of optimum standards. At Haiku Designs, they showcase unique and modern bedroom furniture that is not only attractive but nature-friendly as well.
In today’s era, where people only focus on making the furniture that is comfortable and of good quality, they are often unaware of the serious damage caused to the environment, which is due to the unsustainable forest practices. On the other hand, Haiku Designs manufacture furniture by using wood that is sustainably produced such as their lines of Bamboo hardwood furniture. Bamboo is harvested like a grass and grows often 3-4 feet per year. Other lines are made from solid Walnut wood, or Cherry wood that comes from forests that are sustainably managed insuring forest renewal for continuing generations.

Their exquisite range of eco-friendly bedroom furniture includes Raku Japanese Tatami Bed, Takuma Japanese Platform Bed, Astrid Platform Bed, Catalina Dreams Platform Bed, and much more. These beds come in various size variants as well such as Twin, Full, Queen and King size, so you can choose the bed that suits your needs and requirements. All the beds at Haiku Designs represents a unique combination of graceful minimalist design balanced with soft curves so that you can create the perfect centerpiece for your bedroom.

If you wanting to create an ideal atmosphere for peaceful relaxation for yourself and your family, then contact them at + 1-800-736-7614 and book your eco-friendly furniture today!

About the Company
Haiku Designs is an eco-friendly company that offers Modern, Asian, and Contemporary furniture designed to complement and enhance any home environment. You can buy directly online through their website with low-cost or free shipping to anywhere within the United States and Canada. If you prefer to view the products in person, you can enjoy the touch and feel of their furniture products in their retail showroom located in Boulder, Colorado.

Haiku Designs
Boulder, Colorado
Telephone: + 1-800-736-7614
Fax: + 303-666-5837
Website: https://www.haikudesigns.com

Also Read
Business

Medium Density Fibreboard for Flooring Market Research Report Status, Growth and Forecast 2018-2025|Growth by Top Players: Duratex, Georgia-Pacific, Masisa

QY Research Groups has released a latest report based on thorough research on Medium Density Fibreboard for Flooring market. This in-depth report discusses this industry’s market in forms of overview/definition, application, classification, predictions pertaining value and volume, and future predictions. It also prominently attributes the current situation and outlooks with industrial and financial aspect. Furthermore, […]
Business

Global Transformer Oil Market Key Players, CAGR(%), Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2022

The market research intelligence report on title Global Transformer Oil Market provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The Transformer Oil industry report provides necessary and auxiliary data which is represented in pie-charts, tables, systematic overview, and product diagrams. The Transformer Oil Report […]
Business

China X-Ray NDT Equipment Industry Growth And Forecast Report From 2017 To 2025

The global X-Ray NDT Equipment market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.     China plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *