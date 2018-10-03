Tech

Difference between EDM 730 and EDM 740 System in Aircraft

Oftentimes, two or more products might have near identical specifications and you as a customer, are left wondering which model to purchase. This article is aimed at those trying to decide between Engine data monitor EDM 730 and the EDM 740.

Although both Engine Data Monitors are manufactured by J.P. Instruments, USA, the EDM 740 is for experimental aircraft only.

Engine data monitors provide the pilots and the aircraft maintenance crew with real time information for the aircraft. Both EDM 730 and EDM 740 constantly monitor the health of the aircraft engine and any anomalies are instantly brought to the pilot’s attention via audio-video alarms.

EDM 730
From $1,839.00 to $3,024.00)

Features:

1. Clear, Full-Colour Graphics
2. Easy to install.
3. Easy to programme
4. Easy-to-read data display
5. Annunciation of exceedances.
6. Displays more information per page.
7. Fully tested and approved.

Package Form Factor:

1. Requires only 3-1/8″ space
2. 4 mounting options.
3. Easy to adjust location.
4. Just 65mm depth
5. Easily upgradable from EDM 700 series JPI EDM’s.
6. Data download via USB port.
7. Pilot programmable parameters.
8. Horsepower display in percentage.
9. Just press button for Rich of peak or lean of peak operation.
10. Graphically display of RPM and manifold pressure.
11. Computerized fuel-flow system.
12. Fuel management can be linked to GPS.
13. EDM scanner function.
14. Display in portrait or landscape.
15. Ideal for 4/6/7/8/9-cylinder engines,
16. Turbocharged engines

Optional
1. JPI Carb Temp Option 10-27103
2. JPI RPM Option 10-01720
3. JPI Oil Temp Option 10-27100
4. JPI Oil Pressure Option 10-04075
5. JPI OAT Option 10-27095
6. JPI Manifold Pressure 10-04512
7. JPI TIT Option 10-27090

More information here:
https://www.jpinstruments.com/shop/edm-730-2/

EDM 740
From $2,879.00 to $4,973.00)

Using the latest microprocessor technology and aimed at the experimental market, the EDM 740 will monitor several critical engine parameters three times a second.

Features:

1. User-defined lower and upper limits for custom alarms.

2. Large and bright single-line display.
3. Easy LF button for accurate Lean Find.
4. Single press of LF button will display ROP and enter lean-find mode.
5. Engine-power calculator as standard on the EDM-740.
6. Faceplate mounted LDR (ambient light sensor) which in turn automatically adjusts the display intensity so that even cross-cockpit, the 740’s display is clear and legible right down to the smallest menu item.
7. Extremely fast response – no matter how your aircraft flies, the display indicates exactly what is happening in the engine.
8. Integral data logging for roughly 200 hours is standard on the EDM-740 (data is logged once every 6 seconds).

Optional
1. TIT Probes Turbine Inlets Temp
2. F-P Fuel Pressure
3. CDT Compressor Discharge
4. AMP Current amps
5. CRB Carburetor Temp
6. L-Tank Fuel Quantity, level
7. R-Tank Fuel Quantity, level

More information here:

EDM 740 Experimental Only

