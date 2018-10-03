Business

Diesel Vehicle Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment System Market 2018 – 2022 : Size, Industry Share Report

03 October 2018: Diesel vehicle exhaust gas aftertreatment system is a combination of emission control technologies used for reducing the emissions of harmful gases such as hydrocarbons, oxides of nitrogen, and carbon monoxide.

Analysts forecast the global diesel vehicle exhaust gas aftertreatment system market to reduce close to 21 million units by 2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global diesel vehicle exhaust gas aftertreatment system market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Global Diesel Vehicle Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

  • BorgWarner
  • BOSAL
  • Bosch
  • Continental
  • MAHLE Tenneco

Market driver

  • Rising stringency of emission regulations
Market challenge

  • Restriction on sale of diesel vehicles
Market trend

  • Use of smart emissions measurement systems
Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

 

