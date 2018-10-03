Business

Diabetes Drugs Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2024

The research report on the global market for diabetes drugs analyzes the present and future market scenario of the worldwide market. The positive regulatory for introduction of new drugs, increase in public and private funding for diabetes medicines, increasing commonness of diabetes has rev-up the growth of the global market for diabetes drugs. Rapid rise in elderly population around the world and increasing incidence as well as commonness of diabetes such as Type 1 diabetes and Type 2 diabetes are following aspects likely to increase the growth of global market for Diabetes drugs over the period of forecast.

Diabetes Drugs Market: Segmental Analysis & Regional Overview

The research study categorizes the global market for diabetes drugs into disease type, therapy, channel of distribution, and region.On the basis of disease type, this report segregate the global diabetes drugs market intoImpaired Glucose Tolerance and Impaired Fasting Glycaemia, Type 1 Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes, and Type 2 Diabetes. Based on channel of distribution, the study categorizes diabetes drugs market into online pharmacies, hospital pharmacies and Retail Pharmacies. According to therapy, the research study divides the international diabetes drugs market into Sodium glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonist, Insulin, and others, Dipeptidyl-peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors.

Additionally, the Insulin lead the global market on the basis of revenue share in 2016. Due to increasing demand and need for the insulin, subsequently the price is high. Insulin is anticipated to dominate the diabetes drugs market in the assessment period. Sodium glucose co-transporter 2 is expected to grow over the period of assessment owing to exclusivity and patents. The other drug class are expected to rise throughout the period of forecast from 2017 to 2025. On the basis of region, the report bifurcates the worldwide market for diabetes drugs market into Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe and Latin America. The report also presents market attractiveness index for report readers to make them understand the competitive landscape of the diabetes drugs market around the world. This section of the report showcase the regulations and polices along with the key findings. The report provide market value estimates by each region.

Diabetes Drugs Market: Key Players Insights

The final portion of the research report offers a ‘dashboard view’ to its clients, enabling them to get a close insights of the competitive scenario of the worldwide diabetes drugs market. This section of chapter profiles key companies operating in the diabetes drugs market. The research report profiles prominent companies on the basis of various aspects such as financial overview, product portfolios, SWOT analysis, key strategies, as well as current development in the diabetes drugs market, across the globe. Some of the prominent companies featured in the report are as Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company,Merck & Co., Inc.,Johnson & Johnson,Novartis AG,Bayer AG,BoehringerIngelheim GmbH, and Sanofi.

