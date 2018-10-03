Tech

Delhi’s Artificial Intelligence Day by Aegis School of Data Science

Aegis School of Data Science in association with Bharati Vidyapeeth’s Institute of Computer Applications and Management (BVICAM) celebrated “ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DAY” at Delhi on September 29, 2018. The objective of the seminar was to understand Artifical Intelligence and its crucial role across industries. The one day seminar focused around the concept of AI and demystification of AI and Data Science and AI applications.

The guest of honor at this event was Dr. Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Dean, Aegis School of Data Science.

Mr. Bhupesh Daheria CEO, Aegis School of Data Science & Founder, mUni campus added, “Aegis School of Data Science and BVICAM got together to celebrate AI day to encourage students to explore their career in the exponentially growing industry of Artificial Intelligence. Several students are not aware of AI, Big Data, Machine Learning and Deep Learning and its applications across sectors. We started this initiative to clear concepts and give a real picture of these fast paced industries.”

Key Speakers at the AI Day Delhi were:

1. Dr. Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Dean, Aegis School of Data Science

2. Bhupesh Daheria, CEO, Aegis School of Data Science; Founder mUni Campus; Data Science Congress

3. Dr. Sarabjot Singh, Co-Founder and Chief Data Scientist, Tatras Data

4. Dr. Sougata Mukherjea, Program Director, Hybrid Integration, Cloud Center of Excellence at IBM Global Technology Services

5. Nishith Pathak, India’s 1st Artificial Intelligence MVP and RD |AI & Blockchain Innovator, Architect, Researcher, Int’l Author & Speaker

6. Saurabh Moody, World’s First Voice Assistant for Tableau and Power BI

7. Aashish Raina, Manager Analytics, Bank of America

8. Vaibhav Jain, Consultant, KPMG

Topics discussed by the speakers during the seminar were:

1) Introduction AI

2) Demystifying AI and Data Science

3) Watson: Winning Jeopardy and Beyond

4) Recommender Systems

5) Introducing How NLP helped RealBox.ai to build world’s First Voice Assistant for Tableau & Power BI

6) Deep Learning and its uses in AI

7) Applied AI : Solutions based on AI

8) 19 AI Technologies that will dominate in 2018

For more information, please visit: www.aegis.edu.in

