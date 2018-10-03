Education

CoesterVMS & Wave City Care School Makeovers 2018

Comment(0)

Saturday, August 25th CoesterVMS and Wave City Care partnered up for the annual makeover of four local schools, just in time for the new school year!

Thoroughgood Elementary, Creeds Elementary, Lindenwood Elementary, and Truitt Internediate Chesapeak were among the four schools to received aid and assistance to ensure the buildings were ready for the 2018 school year. The makeover included landscaping, construction, painting, installing chalkboards, power washing, cleaning, and assistance setting up the classrooms.

“The makeover was complete just in time for the new school year. Over five hundred people came out to make a huge impact on the lives of our youth and the community. It was a really fun day where the community comes together to get their hands dirty and beautify four of our local schools,” said Lydia Wigglesworth-Ballard of Wave City Care.

This year’s makeover marked the 13th year of the event for Wave City Care. Wave City Care is a non-profit that serves the community through educational services, mentor-ship opportunities, and local community volunteer work. For a breakdown of this year’s School Makeover event, the details have been provided below.

Thoroughgood Elementary – Virginia Beach

1- Landscaping; filled 90 pots with potting soil and plants
2- Construction
3- Painted 45 classroom doors & accent walls in 40 portables
4- Installed chalkboards in 25 portables
5- Assist teachers with classroom setup

Creeds Elementary – Virginia Beach

1- Cleaned tile walls and door knobs
2- Landscape, mulching grounds
3- Power washing

Lindenwood Elementary – Norfolk

1- Landscaped; cleaned flowerbeds and mulched front of building
2- Lay timbers and rubber mulch for playground
3- Painted cabinets, marquee, and blackboard poles
4- Designed and painted a mural
5- Construction; assembled picnic tables

Truitt Intermediate Chesapeake

1- Landscaped gardens in front of building
2- Painted mural & walls in teachers’ lounge
3- Construction; built of storage sheds
4- Power wash
5- Decorated bulletin boards & teachers’ lounge

Also Read
Education

Blue Bells Group of Schools honours mothers on Mother’s Day

editor

Gurugram: Blue Bells Group of Schools, Gurugram paid glowing tributes to mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day. The two branches of Blue Bells School situated in Sector 4 and Sector 10 organized various activities to commemorate the event. The objective of the event was to pay the heartfelt tribute to the unfathomed love, unconditional […]
Education

9th International Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography

ConferenceSeries llc Ltd invites all the participants from all over the world to take part and attend 9th International Conference on on Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography on November 08-09, 2018 in Auckland, new Zealand which would replicate the plethora of LC-MS from highly eminent professionals and exhibitors. LCMS 2018 is a best platform to meet […]
Education

Six Sigma Yellow Belt Certification and Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt Certification Courses

Once  you have completed your 6 sigma white belt certification you are eligible for your next 6 sigma certification i.e Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt Certification. Yellow belts can be a starting level person who needs to be more comfortable with the basic ideas of Six Sigma and DMIAC. Yellow belt certified experts will have […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *