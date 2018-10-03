Best Hair Dermatologist | Hair Treatment | Hair Transplant | Pune

Hair loss treatment for men and women

When life met hair loss on the way!

Life was going on absolutely normal when all of a sudden the hair loss monster named Alopecia (in male) and hair thinning (in females), commonly a pattern of baldness, attacked you out of nowhere. Life is still going great in all regards, but the hair loss or baldness takes a giant shape gradually and not letting you breathe.

Hair is the crown that defines our beauty. Hair loss will gradually destroy the crowning glory and make you bald. It is not a serious issue, but at the same time, it is not something to be left aside and no to deal with. The growing pollution, stress, unhealthy eating habits, genetic and hormonal factors are the culprits that are flourishing the hair loss business in both men and women.

For more click @ http://bit.ly/Click-here_for_more-Hair_Treatment

Causes and types of hair loss in men and women

The hair loss may/may not have adverse effects on the scalp. They can be scarring or non-scarring. A scarring hair loss is one in which the hair follicles are permanently destroyed. While a non-scarring leads to pattern baldness or excessive hair shedding without damaging the hair follicles.

The prime suspects that cause excessive hair shedding or hair loss are-

1) Nutritional deficiency like iron, vitamin b12, vitamin D, etc.

2) The side effects arising from taking medications for cancer, depression, high blood pressure, etc. Sometimes, higher levels of vitamins or low levels or iron or protein also causes hair shedding.

3) Scalp infections such as dry skin, itching, dandruff, or other fungal skin infections.

4) Unhealthy eating habits and unhealthy food intake.

5) Treating the hair with chemicals while straightening/ironing; the growing use of chemical based shampoos and hair gels etc.

6) Non-oiling the hairs.

Let’s fight the hair loss battle with team Yuva Cosmoderm

The reasons for the ever-increasing male and female pattern baldness can be any, but the solution to all your hair problems is only ONE. That is to stop worrying and start beautifying your hair back with Yuva Cosmdoerm. It is the only comprehensive dermatology clinic in Pune with deep root cause analysis, minimum medication, and permanent solution and treatment for hair loss and other cosmetic concerns.

Get an Appointment with our http://bit.ly/FESTIVAL_OFFER

Our dermatology treatments are polished by our extensive skills and experience of over 6 decades. We use only US-FDA certified treatments, which are safe and have minimal side-effects.

The veteran dermatologists take a step by step approach to providing the most effective hair loss treatment for both men and women pattern baldness. Yuva Cosmoderm’s treatment strategy is distinctive from other dermatology clinics in Pune. Here, we start our treatment process from the very initial and budget-friendly methods and go to a higher level of hair loss treatments only and only if it is deemed necessary.

Hair loss fighting tools of Yuva Cosmoderm

Therapies and technologies for hair loss treatment in men and women

Here are the various levels of hair loss treatment for both men and women in the Yuva Cosmoderm clinic in Pune-

1) Treatment of convenience with Finasteride and Minoxidil – These are the budget-friendly and convenient medicines suggested by our experts for the ease and effectiveness of hair loss solution. Finasteride counteracts the hair loss by attacking and deactivating the hormone that causes the hair loss. The Minoxidil’s job is to say bye to your bald patches by increasing the blood flow on the scalp and promoting the hair growth.

2) Treatment of therapies that requires clinical visits- Yuva Cosmoderm’s keen practice is to provide hair loss treatment for both men and women that require fewer visits to the clinic and more convenience to our patients. But, there are certain cases wherein the results are effective with some advanced therapy procedures like PRP (Platelet-rich plasma therapy), Mesotherapy, Micro-needling (derma roller), LLLT (Low-level laser light therapy).

What is PRP procedure?

The human blood contains concentrated hair growth factors. The PRP procedure includes extracting these growth factors and transferring them back to the bald scalp of the patient.

What is Mesotherapy?

This is similar to PRP with the only difference that in Mesotherapy the hair growth factors, plant stem cell extract, and growth peptides are supplied to your hair locally.

What is Micro-needling?

This therapy aids hair loss treatment in men and women by using a tool named as derma-roller. The derma-roller has needles attached to a rolling pad which, when rolled on scalp creates thousands of micro-punctures. This helps the scalp to release the intrinsic hair growth factors at the bald spots and it stimulates the hair growth.

What is LLLT?

This therapy uses laser light technology to promote hair growth in the bald areas of the human scalp. In low-level laser light therapy (LLLT), the cold laser light also known in the technical dermatology terminology as Red laser waves is cast on the bald areas or thinning hair areas. LLLT then stimulates the hair follicles for rapid hair growth.

Worry no more, say goodbye to the hair loss!

Yuva cosmoderm’s tried, tested, and internationally certified dermatology and hair loss treatments are effective for winning back your lost hair crown. So fret not, we will take all your hair loss problems and show them the exit gate from Yuva Cosmoderm’s clinic. All you have to do is to keep smiling and stop losing your confidence.

Let’s collaborate to make you look always beautiful!

About Us:

Yuva Cosmoderm offers best skin hair and body treatment solutions. A skin care clinic with difference, its innovative cosmetology and aesthetic approach is known to maintain excellence in its treatments. We are committed to the highest standard of Cosmetology practices. Yuva Cosmoderm deploys only the best and latest technology. With best hair transplant doctors on board, Yuva Cosmoderm aims to be the most preferred hair transplant center in the country. We have our best hair and skin care centers located in Pune and Indore.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Yuvacosmoderm/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cosmoderm_yuva

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yuvacosmoderm/