5th World Holistic Nursing Conference

Holistic Nursing 2019 welcomes you to grace with your presence in the 5th World Holistic Nursing Conference (World Holistic Nursing 2019) to be held at Helsinki, Finland during June 10-11, 2019. This Holistic Nursing 2019 conference will bring together diabetic researchers, Nurses, Oncology Nurses, Cardiac Nurses, Pediatric and Neonatal Nurses, professors and scientists to discuss strategies for Nursing globally. Holistic Nursing 2019 is designed to provide divergent and prevailing education that will gather medical professional’s familiar of the issues affecting the prevention, diagnosis and treatment. Undoubtedly the participant at this Holistic Nursing 2019 congress will be able to exchange with the best experts in the specialty and will return home with extensive knowledge.
Holistic Nursing 2019 welcomes you at World Holistic Nursing 2019 going to be held in Helsinki, Finland during June 10-11, 2019 which unites brief keynote presentations, speaker talks, exhibitions, Symposiums, workshops. Holistic Nursing 2019 is the Nursing meetings which will be most visited by all the eminent Nurses, Nursing educators, fiery inspectors, postgraduates, affiliations, business meanders under a solitary rooftop. This Holistic Nursing conference will assist to framework organization, B2B teaming up amidst specialists and academicians. Holistic Nursing Conferences promotes awareness against risk factors and advancements about the Health. This Holistic Nursing meeting lay a platform for postgraduate education and scientific work in the fields of Nursing, cardiac Nursing, Clinical Nursing research, Pediatric and Neonatal Nursing, healthcare, oncology Nursing and Education and nursing research in Nursing.
Conference Highlights:
• Nursing in Health Care
• Cardiac Nursing
• Rehabilitation Nursing
• Telenursing
• Mental Health and Psychiatric Nursing
• Pediatric Nursing
• Oncology Nursing
• Gerontological Nursing
• Orthopaedic Nursing
• Education and Research in Nursing
• Nursing of Women Health and Midwifery
• Disaster and Travel Nursing
• Management Skills in Nursing
• Health Conception in Nursing
• Advanced Health Care Transformation

Why to attend?
This is the single best opportunity to meet renowned scientists, doctors and healthcare professionals from different hospitals, universities, and associations of the world. This nursing conference will conduct demonstrations, meet with current and potential researchers, distribute information and receive name recognition at this 2-day event. World-renowned speakers and latest innovations are done in the field of Nursing.
Target Audience:
• CEOs
• Directors of Association and Societies
• Scientists
• Doctors
• Professors
• Nursing Lecturers
• Nurses
• Nurse Practioners
• Health Care Professionals
• Researchers

