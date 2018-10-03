Health and Wellness

18th world congress on clinical nursing & practice

Comment(0)

Dear. Colleague,
Conference Series llc LTD takes immense pleasure & feels honoured in inviting the contributors across the globe to attend the “18th World Congress on Clinical Nursing & Practice” which will be held in May 13-14, 2019 at Rome, Italy.
1. Target Spectators: We extend warm welcome to distinguished Nobel laureates, Speakers, Delegates, Exhibitors, Researchers, Students, Nurses, Clinical Nurse Specialists, Healthcare Professionals, etc. from around the world to explore the Knowledge in Nursing and its line.
Theme: This conference is organized around the theme “Explore Opportunities, Best Practices & Recent Developments in Nursing & Practice”, which covers a wide range of critically important sessions from basic research to latest innovations in the field of Nursing and Clinical Nurse Practicing.

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Antifungal Treatment Global Market to worth USD 19,558.0 million by 2023

Market Research Future Announced the Report with Titled as “Antifungal Treatment Market”. Analyses all the Segments and Sub Segments. Covered Top Companies by all the Regions. Luminous Growth Seen in Healthcare Sector by 2023. Antifungal Treatment Market Highlights: The Global Antifungal Treatment Market is growing moderately and expected to grow at the same pace over […]
Health and Wellness

The global Patient Portal Market was has encountered significant development by 2025

editor

A Research Study Titled, “Patient Portal Market By Product, Deployment Mode And End User – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025”, Published By Crystal Market Research. The Global Patient Portal Market is expected to be around $6 billion by 2025. Get sample pages of this report @ https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC08190 Key Growth factors affecting on Patient […]
Health and Wellness

7th Edition of International Conference on Pain Management

Pain Management Conferences | Pain Management Meetings | Pain Management CME Conferences | Pain Research Conferences | Pain Medicine Conferences | Pain Management Conferences USA | Pain Conferences 2019 We are inviting you to attend our “7th Edition of International Conference on Pain Management” which is scheduled t held at Rome, Italy on March 25-26, […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *