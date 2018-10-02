Business

Sales Rain Opens Cafe Lluvia, a Coffee Shop Inside a Coworking Space

Comment(0)

After the successful launch of its very first coworking space, Sales Rain follows up with another milestone as they open Cafe Lluvia – the very first local cashless coffee shop inside a shared office located at the 41st floor of Pioneer Highlands Tower 2 in Mandaluyong City.
Its name heralding from the Spanish equivalent of the word Rain, Cafe Lluvia depicts the downpour of warmth and comfort, personified by hearty drinks and snacks. Blending together two of the most common necessity for a perfect workday – quality coffee and productive spaces – Sales Rain has created the perfect safe haven for today’s young professionals.
Held last Tuesday, August 1, the café officially released its coffee stamp card to its tenants. Each one containing twenty five slots which can be used to claim their daily free coffee. Members are entitled to one (1) cup per day.
With the intent of creating a warmer work environment, Sales Rain designed its very first coworking space to become the home of freelancers and entrepreneurs, providing them with everything they need to be productive.

Sales Rain is a US incorporated company providing premier seat leasing services, coworking spaces, private office facilities and call center solutions with branch offices registered in the Philippines.
You can find them online at www.salesrain.com.

Also Read
Business

Global Chlorpyrifos Market Forecast to 2024 Published By TMR

The global chlorpyrifos market is growing at a healthy pace on account of the growing demand from commercial, agriculture, and residential sectors. Chlorpyrifos is also in high demand on account of its use for controlling insects, pests, termites, fleas, and mosquitoes. It is used for crops such as cotton, corn, citrus, almond, and fruits such […]
Business

Hostnet Launches VPS Hosting Prices

editor

7th May 2018, Web hosting provider Hostnet announced the hosting prices. The VPS hosting company is looking to make it reasonable and easier for shared hosting web users to upgrade to a VPS hosting plans. Hostnet.lv mainly focus on highlighting the ease and cost of use for shared hosting users or new potential customers wanting […]
Business

Car Locksmith Services

Consider a tricky situation. You have gone shopping and stop your precious car on the side of a very busy road to get a quick smoke. When you come back, however, you find that you have been locked out of your car. It might spell immediate disaster if your car is in the midst of […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *