Rejuvenate Your Skin with the Acne and Toning Laser Treatment of Shiro Aesthetic Clinic

Shiro Aesthetic Clinic offers facial treatments for acne and skin pigmentation. With the clinic’s dedication to non-surgical aesthetic treatments, clients can achieve not only better-looking but also healthier skin.

[SINGAPORE, 03/10/2018] — Shiro Aesthetic Clinic, an aesthetic and cosmetic clinic in Mandarin Gallery, offers acne and toning laser facial treatments for clients looking for fuller, healthier skin. Shiro Aesthetic Clinic uses innovative yet non-invasive procedures, ensuring the quality and safety of its practices.

Laser Treatment for Brighter and Healthier Skin

Pores with an excess of dead skin and oil can cause blockage of follicles, leading to acne. Shiro Aesthetic Clinic utilises Q-switch lasers to heat and reactivate dermis layers on the face, triggering collagen production and inhibiting sebaceous glands responsible for acne.

Irregularities in melanin production, whether due to UV exposure or hormonal changes, can cause hyper pigmentation or uneven skin patches on the face. Low-intensity beams can balance uneven skin tone by targeting and breaking down cells responsible for melanin production. The laser treatment also stimulates collagen, helping tighten the skin.

Beauty from Within—Facial Treatments by Shiro Aesthetic Clinic

Shiro Aesthetic Clinic uses non-surgical facial treatments for healthier and better-looking skin, providing a holistic approach to beauty and skincare.

For example, High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) toning is a facelift treatment that utilises HIFU sound waves to renew and regenerate collagen, causing the skin to become tighter and younger-looking. With the skin producing less collagen with age, skin starts to sag and could benefit from rejuvenating treatment.

Other services include treatments such as PDT restorative light, diamond microdermabrasion and carbon laser therapy.

About Shiro Aesthetic Clinic

Shiro Aesthetic Clinic offers cosmetic medical services for clients in Singapore. They utilise the latest in aesthetic technology such as light and laser treatment, hydropeeling and Rejuran Healer techniques. Shiro Aesthetic Clinic is located at Mandarin Gallery in Orchard Road.

Dr Zhang Yijun is the founder and medical director of Shiro Aesthetic Clinic. He finished degrees in Medicine and Surgery, a Graduate Diploma in Family Medicine from NUS, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Practical Dermatology at Cardiff University in the UK. He is a member of the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine (AAAM).

For more information, visit https://www.shiroaestheticclinic.com.sg/.

