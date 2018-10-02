Tech

New Yorker Electronics Releases new Radial-Lead General Purpose Capacitor Series

NORTHVALE, NEW JERSEY – New Yorker Electronics is now carrying the new HJR Series of Radial-Lead General Purpose Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors from Illinois Capacitor, the new series upgrade from the HSM. This new series features up to 2,000 hours at 125°C and a shelf life of 1,000 hours at 125°C (with no voltage applied).

The new HJR Series is small in size with high-voltage, making it very useful in inverter, DC link, AC/DC motor control and solar inverter applications. The HJR capacitors offer capacitance values between 1uF and 4700uF in voltages of 16WVDC to 450WVDC and are lead free and RoHS compliant.

Low ESR, high frequency and high-temperature types are especially popular and required for many high-performance electronic products. Illinois Capacitor manufactures radial and axial lead aluminum electrolytics in multiple termination styles.

Features & Benefits:
• Small in Size
• Long Life
• Low Impedance
• Low ESR
• RoHS Compliant

Applications:
• Filtering
• Bypass/Coupling
• De-Coupling

New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Illinois Capacitor and provides its full product line of miniature capacitors for electronics, lighting, energy and other markets including aluminum electrolytic, metalized film, power film, supercapacitors (ultra capacitors), supercapacitor modules and other types. New Yorker also supplies the IC RJD Series Rechargeable Coin Cell Battery.

