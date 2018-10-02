Business

LEDLightExpert All Set to Maximize Global Shipping Scope

Comment(0)

USA, (October 02 , 2018) – LEDLightExpert, the most trusted and reputed wholesale manufacturers of LED lighting solutions and DLC listed lights based in USA has recently expressed their intensions of expanding their scope of services to a number of prime destinations around the world within the forthcoming years. This move is an inevitable outcome of heavy purchase requests and queries that the company has been receiving over the past couple of years from enthusiastic bulk buyers from the world over.

Currently hailed as an incomparable manufacturer of Tennis court lights, high bay lights, flood lights, shoebox lights and more, LEDLightExpert has set benchmarks in terms of intelligent and high-performance product design that competitors are a long way from catching up with. Topped with extremely competitive pricing, it is only a while before this ground-breaking company becomes a household name at a global scale.

A company that had started out by selling only commercial LED lights like LED Canopy lights, parking lot lights etc, presently hosts an all-inclusive catalogue that is complete with unparalleled solutions for commercial and residential sectors alike. LEDLightExpert also extends insurance on all orders that adds to an extended level of purchase security.

About LEDLightExpert:

LEDLightExpert is a trusted wholesaler manufacturer of LED lighting solutions based in San Diego, CA, USA. The company has risen in popularity for offering the widest variety of heavy-duty LED lights with extended durability at affordable price ranges.

Prospective buyers that wish to learn more about LEDLightExpert in terms of product range, prices, ordering process, delivery, payments and more can visit, www.ledlightexpert.com for information.

Media Contact:

LEDLightExpert.com

Contact: Rick Rodgers

LEDLightExpert.com

858-215-1401

Sales@LEDLightExpert.com

7337 Celata Ln

SanDiego CA 92129, USA

Phone: 800-674-9240

Sales and Lighting Design Direct – 858-300-6697

###

Also Read
Business

Global Maximum Light Olefins Catalyst Market Trends, Size, Growth, Revenue Status and Forecast 2018-2023

The complete research framework on Global Maximum Light Olefins Catalyst Market includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.The present Maximum […]
Business

Alkylene Carbonates Market 2025 Research Report In-Depth Analysis Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

17th September, 2018- Alkylene Carbonates Market is expected to rise at a significant CAGR in the forthcoming years. Synthesis and use of cyclic alkylene carbonates have commercial importance in industrial applications. Alkylene carbonates is specifically used to alkylate active-hydrogen consisting of aromatics such as phenolic resins, phenol, thiophenol and aniline. Being less hazardous by nature, […]
Business

Ammonium Sulfate Market Trends Features Key Players Forecast to 2023

Ammonium Sulfate Market Ammonium Sulfate Market Overview: Ammonium Sulfate is an organic compound composed of 24% sulfate ions and 21% nitrogen in the form of ammonium ions. It is primarily used as a fertilizer for alkaline soils because ammonium ions lower the pH value of soil. Moreover, its ability to be used as a food […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *