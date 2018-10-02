Environment

Equitas Small Finance Bank organizes Cleanliness Drive under Swachh Bharat

Comment(0)

2nd Oct 2018, Chennai: Equitas Small Finance Bank, the first private sector bank from Tamil Nadu post-independence, marked the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations by participating in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’.

The employees of Equitas Small Finance Bank gathered at Nelson Manikkam Road Branch in Nungambakkam to clean the area and get rid of all the plastic and other forms of waste in and around the area. All 800 branches spread across 14 states including the banking branches and Loan Centres of the bank have been instructed to participate in this cleanliness drive to clean up the area and its surroundings to create awareness about cleanliness.

On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, India pays tribute to the Father of the Nation and will organize cleanliness drives to promote ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, a flagship mission of the Central Government, to make people aware about the advantages of cleanliness.

Also Read
Environment

Genset Market 2018 Size, Share, Insight Analysis | Industry Upcoming Trend Report Forecast 2022

Market Highlights:- The global genset market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The increased application of generator sets across various sectors is majorly influenced by the growing demand for uninterrupted & reliable power supply. Also, the increasing number of power outages and power failure in […]
Environment

Hydraulic Fracturing Market Share, Growth, Size, Demand, Key Player, Development Analysis Report and Forecast 2023

Market Overview:- The demand for hydraulic fracturing market is expected to be driven by the rapid increase in the rate of production and it provides access to strategy of shifting energy through natural gas and energy security by domestic supply. The increase in demand of energy and the increase in inclination towards production and exploration […]
Environment

LET’S REDUCE PLASTIC IN OUR OCEANS: THE 5 MOST INSPIRING CAMPAIGNS THAT FIGHT PLASTIC POLLUTION

Ever since Blue Planet 2, ocean plastic pollution has become one of the most talked about topics. And for a good reason: According to Greenpeace, 12.7 tonnes of plastic end up in our ocean every year, harming marine life and humans alike. Experts forecast that by 2050, there will be more plastic than fish in […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *