Business

Christopher Developments Wins Project Of the Year At The 2018 CARE Awards

Comment(0)

VICTORIA, BC, Canada – Canada’s leaders in sustainable West Coast home design and construction were celebrated at the 2018 Construction Achievements and Renovations of Excellence (CARE) Awards of Vancouver Island on Saturday, September 29 at the Fairmont Empress Hotel. Sixty awards were presented at the 27th annual event attended by 300 builders, renovators, designers, trades, suppliers.

Project of the Year – Single Family was awarded to Christopher Developments Inc for Beachside, winning five Gold CARE Awards for:

Best Single Family Home
Best Home Design
Best Outdoor Living
Best Master Suite
Best Accessory Building

You can view photos of this project by visiting Agate Lane. They also took home 6 Silver CARE Awards for:

Best Kitchen
Best Interior
Best Millwork
Best Innovative Feature
Best Concept Home Design (View Royal)
Best Customer Service

Based in beautiful Victoria BC, Christopher Developments has been developing land and building awe-inspiring homes for over 25 years. From inception to completion, we ensure that the highest standard of quality is maintained in details big and small. From our blueprints we deliver to the jackets we wear, we’re not afraid to stamp our name on any aspect of the job – and we do it with pride.

Contact Christopher Developments below.

Christopher Developments
265 View Royal Avenue
Victoria, BC V9B 1A6
250-882-1895
info@christopherdevelopments.com
https://www.christopherdevelopments.com/

Also Read
Business

Watch the Perth Wildcats Live When You Purchase Klingspor Products at Alphaweld Supply Group

Alphaweld Supply Group is an Australian supplier of welding tools and equipment. From 1st September to 30th November, the company is hosting a unique Klingspor promotion for clients who purchase $150 worth of Klingspor Abrasives products from them. [Canning Vale, 18/09/2018] – Lucky winners get a chance to watch the Perth Wildcats play live at the […]
Business

Govt of Maharashtra Supports Mumbai World Tea Coffee Expo 2018 for its Efforts to Promote these Vital Sectors in Maharashtra

6th WTCE to be held from 29th Nov – 1st Dec 2018 at new venue namely Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai. State Government of Maharashtra acknowledges WTCE’s endeavour to make Mumbai the hub of trade for Tea, Coffee & Allied sectors. Mumbai, India, September 6, 2018 — Being held every year at Mumbai, the 2018 edition […]
Business

Global Maximum Light Olefins Catalyst Market Trends, Size, Growth, Revenue Status and Forecast 2018-2023

The complete research framework on Global Maximum Light Olefins Catalyst Market includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.The present Maximum […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *