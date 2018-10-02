Tech

Big Data Professional Services Industry Projections, SWOT Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2025 – Market Research Report 2018

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced the addition of the “Big Data Professional Services Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

This report studies the global Big Data Professional Services Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Big Data Professional Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Big data professional services are associated with consulting and implementation of big data projects. Data generated from various sources such as mobile devices, digital repositories, and enterprise applications are the key to success in today’s competitive world. The data collected can be converted into useful information with the help of different statistical tools.  Big data professional services provide a wide range of services, including consultation for software and hardware requirements of big data projects. These services reduce the risks involved and also the time required to implement a project.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered:

  1. Accenture
  2. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
  3. Hewlett- Packard
  4. IBM
  • Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

  • Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Database Management Tools, Big Data Analytics Tools, Big Data Integration Tools, Data Warehousing Tools, Traditional BI Solutions, Data Analysis Services and Others.

  • Market segment by Application, split into:

Telecommunication and Media, Financial Services, Retail, Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics, Healthcare, Public Sector, Energy and Others .

The EU is looking to strengthen its framework for encouraging the adoption of big data in Europe. The Euro crisis has led to more comprehensive application of big data. Big data technologies are playing a pivotal role in improving the risk assessment capabilities among industries of Western Europe.  Thus, the demand of data risk analytics is driving the rapid adoption of big data professional services in the region.

In 2017, the global Big Data Professional Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Big Data Professional Services are as follows:

  • History Year: 2013-2018
  • Base Year: 2018
  • Estimated Year: 2018
  • Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
  • For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders:

  • Big Data Professional Services Manufacturers
  • Big Data Professional Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
  • Big Data Professional Services Subcomponent Manufacturers
  • Industry Association
  • Downstream Vendors

Major Points from TOC:
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Big Data Professional Services

Chapter Two: Global Big Data Professional Services Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

Chapter Four: Global Big Data Professional Services Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States Big Data Professional Services Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Six: EU Big Data Professional Services Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Seven: Japan Big Data Professional Services Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eight: China Big Data Professional Services Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Nine: India Big Data Professional Services Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Big Data Professional Services Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Big Data Professional Services Market Dynamics

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

