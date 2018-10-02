Business

Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems Market to witness steady growth at CAGR of 6.7% by 2024

Comment(0)

Global market for automotive tire pressure monitoring systems is anticipated to witness moderate growth over the forecast period, 2016-2024. Increasing focus on fuel economy worldwide will continue to drive market in 2016, reaching US$ 7.5 Bn. Stringent vehicle safety regulations are also estimated to push the market. Direct TPMS will be a clear dominator globally. The global automotive TPMS market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% in terms of value during the forecast period (2016-2024)

Rising adoption of automotive safety systems and strict regulations by various governments regarding TPMS equipment in passenger vehicles are predicted to be the key drivers throughout the forecast period. Increasing need for reduction in number of accidents caused as a result of low tire pressure, is also a major factor influencing the automotive TPMS market growth.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/sample/110114753/Automotive-Tire-Pressure-Monitoring-Systems-(TPMS)-Market

Direct TPMS will remain the dominant segment with nearly 99% of the total market revenue share, owing to technological advancement. Moreover, direct tire pressure monitoring systems need to be replaced after regular intervals, which is a key factor fueling their demand in market. Indirect TPMS segment is estimated to witness steady growth in developing nations because of lower costs.

By vehicle type, passenger cars will remain the largest segment, accounting for nearly 79% market share in terms of revenues, in 2016. Increasing preference for luxury cars and mandatory use of TPMS in passenger cars all over the U.S., EU, and South Korea is expected to propel the demand for automotive TPMS further.

Aftermarket segment will continue contributing a major revenue share to market during the forecast period, attributed to burgeoning vehicle parc on roads.

Request Report Discount: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/discount/110114753/Automotive-Tire-Pressure-Monitoring-Systems-(TPMS)-Market

Based on region, North America, the largest market for automotive TPMS, is expected to face strong competition from Asia Pacific. N. America will account for over 47% revenues in 2016 but may drop the top position during the forecast period. Automotive TPMS are foreseen to witness robust demand in Europe as well. China, Japan, India, and Russia will emerge as highly lucrative markets for direct TPMS, following the potential regulatory legislations regarding TPMS.

The key players competing in the global automotive TPMS market, include Sensata Technologies Inc., Continental AG, and Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd. Leading companies are expected to continue merger and acquisition strategy, followed by the expansion of aftermarket businesses, an emerging revenue generation channel.

Report Analysis: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/rd/110114753/Automotive-Tire-Pressure-Monitoring-Systems-%28TPMS%29-Market

Also Read
Business

Global Intra Aortic Counterpulsation Device Market Research Report by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions. Get sample copy of report: https://www.marketdensity.com/contact?ref=Sample&report_id=12651 Table of Contents 1 Market Definition 2 Global Market by Vendors 3 Global […]
Business

Best Way Courier provides Florida Courier Services

Courier services are exceptionally valuable services which transport products or items of different sorts that may be required to be conveyed discreetly, safely or urgently. The things that should be couriered might be something profitable like- artwork or fragile items such as computer parts, mail order items, legal business documents, films and tapes and bank […]
Business

Global Chopsticks Market Insights, Trends, Status and Outlook 2018 – 2025

The market insights strategic on Global Chopsticks Market report covers the leading competitors and analysis of the key factors influencing the market including the drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and the potential growth opportunities.It begins with definition, segmentation/classification and further sheds light on Chopsticks industry chain analysis, executive summary, value chain analysis, and policy analysis of the Chopsticks […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *