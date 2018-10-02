Business

Agricultural Products Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2021

Comment(0)

Global Agricultural Products industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2012-16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights
– The agricultural products industry consists of the production of Cereals (such as wheat, rice, barley etc.), Nuts (almonds, hazelnuts, pistachios etc.), Oilcrops (cottonseed, groundnuts, olives etc.), Spices & Stimulants (coffee, hops, dry chilies etc.), Sugar (sugar cane, sugar beet etc.), Pulses (beans, peas, lentils etc.), Roots & Tubers (Potatoes, sweet potatoes, cassava etc.), Vegetables (cabbages, tomatoes, onions etc.), and Fruit (bananas, citrus fruits, berries etc.) 
– All volumes are provided in tonnes and all values are calculated at producer prices.
– All currency conversions use constant average 2016 exchange rates.
– The global agricultural products market had total revenues of $2,037.9bn in 2016, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1% between 2012 and 2016.
– Market production volume increased with a CAGR of 2% between 2012 and 2016, to reach a total of 7.6 billion tonnes in 2016.
– The Asia-Pacific market dominates the global agricultural products market, accounting for 64.5%.

Request PDF Sample At: http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/120276

Synopsis
Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global Agricultural Products market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

Reasons To Buy
– What was the size of the global Agricultural Products market by value in 2016?
– What will be the size of the global Agricultural Products market in 2021?
– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global Agricultural Products market?
– How has the market performed over the last five years?
– Who are the top competitors in the global Agricultural Products market?

Reasons to buy
– What was the size of the global agricultural products market by value in 2016?
– What will be the size of the global agricultural products market in 2021?
– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global agricultural products market?
– How has the market performed over the last five years?
– What are the main segments that make up the global agricultural products market?

Purchase Agricultural Products Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/120276

Also Read
Business

Cancer Vaccines Market : Professional Market Research Report and Forecasts 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Cancer Vaccines Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Cancer Vaccines Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new […]
Business

Fibrin Glue Market Trends, Size, Segment Analysis, Growth Drivers and Forecast to 2023

The fibrin glue market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% between 2017-2023, to reach $3.6 billion by 2023. Rising healthcare expenditure, increasing number of surgical procedures and burn cases are some of the key factors, driving the growth of the growth. Additionally, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, aging population, low chances of […]
Business

Latte Powder Market – Predicted Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Latte Powder Market: Overview Latte is a coffee drink made with steamed milk and espresso, contains milk powder, non-dairy creamer, and caffeine. Latte is originated from Italy and become popular among urban populations. Latte Powder comes in a wide variety of flavors including vanilla, chocolate, mango, turmeric, and many others which in turn adds to […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *