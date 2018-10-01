Wonka Playground Co. LTD – A Client and Business Oriented Brand

Wonka Playground Co. LTD is a children’s play equipment manufacturer from China. The Company originates from Guangzhou China and has established itself as a reputed “Turn-Key Indoor Playground Solution Provider.” The company specializes in different products including:

Soft Playgrounds for Children

Playground Decoration

VR Simulators

Courses for Kids

Coin Machines

And much more. This company steps up from the role of a mere supplier and helps clients with installation, reparation, and problems related to the playground. While this company does an excellent job of producing Playgrounds for children, it is customer-oriented and focusses on sufficing the needs of its buyers.

Wonka helps its customer expand their businesses. It offers several packages of Turn-Key solutions. It focusses on assisting industry with several issues including Market Research, Playground designing, Installation, and launch events.

Yes, Wonka analyses competition for potential competition in the market. It takes a specialized approach to help clients install the new equipment at the customer’s location. It also helps them design the indoor playground for their client. They help the client pick the best spot available for the playground and helps with installation. The company assures their clients have a short production time and quality products.

Moreover, Wonka assists clients prepaying the site to install the equipment. This facilitates the client to open their new business. The company offers interior decoration, staff training, and promotion solutions to assist clients further. It provides step by step guide and helps clients run a successful business.

Wonka offers a wide array of products. These products are categorized under the following categories:

Toddler Area

Children Game Machine

Kid’s Indoor Playground

Ropes Course

Every category consists of several products. The Toddler Area offers roleplay, education and soft play games. These games are engineered to help develop mental, and cognitive functions in a fun way.

Redemption Games, Virtual Reality Games, Claw Machines and Kiddie Rides make a significant portion of games. It covers almost every type of game from gift machines, to Video games, and from Parent Pleasers to Virtual Reality Games.

Wonka takes a unique approach to children’s playground. It emphasizes high end and safe materials while remaining true to a given design theme. These products are certificated for their safety. Wonka has carefully designed and developed these products for child safety, easy installation, and maintenance.

Wonka takes the similar approach for Courses. It emphasizes design and flexibility, especially for rope courses. The material description is clearly described with the working procedure of rope course.

The rules and safety are given to guide the staff and children to make sure they have fun and don’t get harmed.

Indoor Playground is an active industry, and more people are investing in it. This calls for the need of Research for investing in such business and Wonka assists their clients with it. It helps evaluate your ROI, Risks, expenses and other important aspects of opening such a business. This assessment help business gets a clear idea and prolific path with great potential.

Visit the website: https://www.wonkaplayground.com/