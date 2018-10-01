Entertainment

Sonu Nigam always welcomes Young talent: Niharica Raizada

Comment(0)

Niharica Raizada says Singer composer Sonu Nigam has always been someone who welcomes and appreciates new talent in the industry

Niharica interacted with media at the Music launch of ‘Aye Zindagi’, a collaboration between 6 artists which include, Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Suresh Wadkar, Asha Bhosle, Siddhant and more .

Talking about Sonu Nigam and his new album ‘Aye Zindagi’, Niharica said, “I would like to tell Sonu Sir, ‘I will always support your work because you do it from heart and are always there to encourage young talent.'”

Thanks to him siddhant has got an amazing platform to present himself. And to get a mentor like Sonu sir is not easy. Sonu ji is the legend” Niharica added by giving him a salute.

The Indie Music initiative has been taken up by Sony Music to promote more independent music in India.

When asked out of the six which singer’s version did she like the most, Niharica said, “I really enjoyed Shaan’s rendeption, then Suresh Ji. Even Asha Bhosle has her own version in the album and it has the same old sensual and melodious voice of her’s which was amazing to hear again. What I like the most was the concept, 6 singer singing the same song, it was beautiful.”

Niharica last was busy shooting for a French Film and will mark her commercial debut in Bollywood with Indra Kumar’s multi starrer ‘Total Dhamaal.’

Presented by Fox Star Studios, ‘Total Dhamaal’ is produced by Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Markand Adhikari, Anand Pandit and Fox Star Studios.

The film is scheduled to release in December 2018.

Also Read
Entertainment

Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings Market Size Estimated To Reach USD 96,008 Million in 2026

According to a new research published by Polaris Market Research the Net-Zero Energy Buildings market is anticipated to reach over USD 96,008 million by 2026. In 2017, the commercial net-zero energy buildings segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue […]
Entertainment

Emerging Artist Beekwilder Releases New Single Lava Lamps With Maty Noyes

Sam Beekwilder, a college student from The Netherlands at the time, was only 19 years old when he found himself at a recording studio in Santa Monica, while hanging around on a roof with some new friends, started to sing along with the music everyone was playing. Hollywood, CA, July 12, 2018 — Sam Beekwilder, […]
Entertainment

Fifa 19 coins tutorial – How to get coins in Fifa 19

Does Fifa 19 tutorial works? The FIFA Saga has always been characterized by a large number of official licenses, although until this season we have not managed to take advantage of the UEFA Champions League and other European tournaments. On this good news, we must agree that FIFA 19 has streamlined its gameplay, including its […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *