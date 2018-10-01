PLC Automation Companies in Chennai | PLC Suppliers in Chennai | VPC

Business

PLC Automation Companies in Chennai | PLC Suppliers in Chennai

Veepee Controls is one of the PLC Automation companies in Chennai. We are the authorized distributors for Delta, P&F, Omron and PLC Suppliers in Chennai. Veepee Control organization is a devoted and professionally managed business enterprise and has the solid close working relationship with customers.

DVP PLC EH Series
Digital modules (output/input/mix), analog modules (output/input/mix)

Features:
Digital modules (output/input/mix): 8,16, 32, 48 I/O
Analog modules (output/input/mix): 4 channel, 6 channel inputs (14-bit) / output (12-bit)
DVP PLC EH3 Serie
The new generation DVP-EH3 PLC is the high-end model of the Delta DVP-E series.

Features:
High-speed pulse output: 4 sets of 200kHz pulse output
Supports max. 4 hardware 200kHz high-speed counters
DVP PLC ES2/EX2 Series Expansion Module
Digital modules (output/input/mix), analog modules (output/input/mix)

Features:
Digital modules (output/input/mix): 8,16, 32(AC power)
Analog modules (output/input/mix): 4 channel, 6 channel inputs (14-bit)
DVP PLC ES Series
ES series is the representative MPU for basic sequential control.

Features:
MPU points: 14 / 24 / 32 / 40 / 60
Max. I/O points: 256
DVP PLC SV2 Series
The new generation DVP-SV2 PLC is the high-end model.

Features:
High-speed pulse output: 4 sets of 200kHz pulse output
Delta-Control-PLC-DVP-SV2-Series-Veepee-Controls

