Loudspeaker Enclosures Market Research Report 2018 by Operating System, Interaction Type and Connectivity Technology

Military Laser Systems Market Growth Drivers, End-Users and Recent Developments
Market Highlights: Laser systems are widely in military and defense which includes rangefinders, illuminators, laser weapons, directed energy weapons and infrared countermeasures. Laser weapons are capable and utilized as both lethal and non-lethal weapons. Laser systems are also utilized for military communications, for example, laser-based ground to air communications, and other applications such as airborne […]
Brush Motor Control Unit Market: Technologies Industry KnowHow By 2025
Brush Motor Control Unit Market: Market Overview The brush motor control unit provides precision control of the speed, and it has an electric power system (EPS), which is responsible for controlling the torque of the motor drive. Brush motor control unit system makes precise current adjustments based on the steering of torque signals; which are […]
Workforce Analytics Market: Lucrative Opportunites across Globe
According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, the global workforce analytics market is expected to reach a value of US$ 2,453.9 Mn by 2026, supported by rising adoption of compliance initiatives, improved operational efficiency, and controlled workflow. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast […]