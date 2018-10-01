Uncategorized

Jagdeep Hira takes over as Managing Director at Yash Papers Limited

The board at Yash Papers decided and announced that Mr Jagdeep Hira would now be the Managing Director of the company. He would be taking over from Mr Ved Krishna who would now be the Executive Vice Chairman.

Jagdeep has so far been heading the operations as Joint Managing Director and now his role would enlarge as the company moves from a pulp and paper organisation to a provider of sustainable packaging products.

Jagdeep comes with a strong pulp and paper background. He is an alumnus of BITS, Pilani and has worked in various capacities in various Paper companies including BILT, Pudumjee, Century and Trident.

Yash Papers has shown stronger performance and growth since his return to the company a couple of years back. The company now has entered the domain of providing Compostable Food Service products under its brand CHUK and plans to grow the same along with building competence in creating paper for bags and flexible packaging.

