Health and Wellness

‘InternationaLISM & NutritionISM at their BEST’ – Apple Store by Edutainment Ventures

Gurgaon- October 1, 2018- Available today, Food-hub app offers the easiest way to explore every finger-licking recipe the world has known – iPhone and iPad users! Yummy and Nutritious recipes for your feel-good fix! Authentic Healthy International food is neither a myth anymore nor difficult because of our easy to find recipes. The app is best for the health freaks and the taste seekers.

FoodHub recipes App is different from others. If you are:

SHOULD YOU NEED CERTAIN VITAMINS & MINERALS: We have a bunch of the nutritious and healthy recipes rich in all sorts of vitamins like vitamin A, B, etc and minerals like iron, zinc, calcium etc.

SHOULD YOU BE INTERNATIONAL CUISINE AFICIONADO: No one can beat our selection from every country known to the planet. All ingredients known to the mankind are part of our food-chain providing health benefits so a to minimize human dependence on medicines.

SHOULD YOU BE AVERSE TO CERTAIN TYPES OF FOODS OR DIETS: We have customized options for Vegans, Vegetarians, Pescatarians, Meat-lovers, Athletes, Protein-seekers, etc.

SHOULD YOU BE FOLLOWING CERTAIN LIFESTYLE DIETS TEMPORARILY OR PERMANENTLY: Be it Okinawa, detox, raw, vegan, ketogenic, high fiber, alkaline or anti-inflammatory, you name it and we have it all for you!

The personal nature of this app starts; such as it lets you choose the course or taste-buds or diet or nutritional preference or ingredients or cooking-facilities or even more complex needs. Tips, nature cures, methods, ingredients, remedies, nutrition value, menu planner and similar recipes are a few more features that have been grabbing the attention of the users from as many as 222 countries around the world!

We are looking for sponsors and partners since we hold the capacity to make such fun games with the data mined about all lifestyle topics of the world. Check our website http://www.edutainmentventures.com/ for all other game themes and knowledge sets we offer.

The app is available worldwide on the Apple App Store. A perfect app to kickstart your mornings and bedside lullaby deserves all the rights to be played by the gamers.

Please visit https://apple.co/2zC7Xo5 for more information about the app.

FoodHub Recipes app is developed by Edutainment Ventures, an Edutainment app development company.

