Endpoint Security Market Lucrative Opportunities across Various Industry

​According to a new report composed by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global endpoint security market is highly fragmented, characterized by the occupancy of several large multinational, regional, and small-scale vendors. Intense competitive environment of the market has compelled vendors to distinguish their product & service offerings by adhering to unique and clear value propositions. In order to enhance their product portfolio, well-established companies in the market are focusing on acquiring small-scale vendors.

TMR’s report has tracked the presence of market players with the help of an intensity map. Key market participants profiled by the report include Symantec, Intel, Kaspersky Lab, Cisco Systems, Trend Micro, IBM Corporation, Sophos, Webroot, Microsoft Corporation, and F-Secure.

Increasing Penetration of Internet to Drive Demand for Endpoint Security Solutions

TMR’s report projects the global endpoint security market to exhibit a CAGR of nearly 14% during the forecast period (2017-2026). Revenues from sales of end-point security across the globe are estimated to exceed US$ 40,000 Mn by 2026-end. Emerging concept of “bring your own device (BYOD)” across organizations has facilitated employees to access corporate data on their mobile devices. However, this creates management and safety challenges that require advanced endpoint security solutions for safeguarding sensitive business information. Several vendors in the endpoint security market are focusing on the development of innovative solutions for catering demand for security of mobile devices. With rising penetration of internet worldwide, along with cloud solution offerings from several technology companies have made internet users to increasingly prefer saving crucial information on the web. This increasing internet-dependent community however is likely to face high security risks including phishing and data theft, which in turn will drive demand for endpoint security solutions.

One of the latest trends being witnessed in the market is rising adoption of integrated endpoint security suites. Vendors providing converged and integrated security suites are highly preferred by end-users, as surging complexity of network infrastructure is making integration an imperative buying criterion. All leading endpoint security vendors have therefore commenced the provision of endpoint security solutions with features including intrusion detection systems, intrusion prevention systems, firewall, encryption, and data backup.

Key Takeaways from TMR’s report on Global Endpoint Security Market

North America and Europe are anticipated to remain leading markets for endpoint security, in terms of revenues. However, the market in Europe will reflect a relatively faster expansion than that in North America through 2026. Sales of endpoint security in these two regions will collectively account for nearly US$ 15,000 Mn revenues by 2026-end. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will also remain remunerative for growth of the end-point security market. The market in APEJ will exhibit the highest CAGR through 2026.

Although on-premises deployment type of endpoint security will hold a larger portion of the market’s revenue share, sales of SaaS deployment type will register a significantly higher CAGR through 2026.

Antivirus tools will continue to be the most financially worthwhile applications of endpoint security, with revenues estimated to exceed US$ 15,000 Mn by 2026-end. In addition, malware detection is expected to remain the second largest application of endpoint security, with revenues projected to account for nearly one-third market share by 2026-end.

While healthcare and BFSI are expected to remain dominant industries in the market, sales of endpoint security in energy & utilities and retail industry will reflect a comparatively higher CAGR through 2026.

Large enterprises will continue to be the most attractive end-user of endpoint security, in terms of revenues. However, revenues from endpoint security sales in large enterprises will increase at a comparatively lower CAGR than those from small & medium enterprises during the forecast period.

