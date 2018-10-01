Business

eClinical Solutions Market Share, Segment Analysis, Growth Drivers and Future Scope

Comment(0)

According to P&S Intelligence, eClinical solutions market was valued at $2,997.0 million in 2014, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.7% during 2015 – 2020. The global e-clinical solution market is growing, due to increasing number of clinical trials and increasing spends on clinical research and development in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. In addition, the growing clinical trial outsourcing and increasing need for improved data standardization are also driving the growth of the global market.

Explore report sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/e-clinical-solutions-market/report-sample

The increasing number of clinical trials and growing clinical trial outsourcing are playing a pivotal role in the growth of the global market. E-clinical solution in the study refer to software that is used to accelerate the clinical development process. It comprises of various professional services and products, such as clinical data management system (CDMS), clinical trial management system (CTMS), safety solution, electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solution, and randomization and trial supply management (RTSM) solution.

However, the high cost of implementation and less skilled manpower, long approval time for clinical trials, and lack of high speed broadband facilities and IT professionals in remote area act as hindrance in the growth of the global market of e-clinical solution. The increasing numbers of collaborations and partnerships, product launches and merger and acquisitions are the latest trends observed in the global market.

Browse Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/e-clinical-solutions-market

The key companies operating in the global e-clinical solution market include Oracle Corporation, PAREXEL International Corporation, OmniComm Systems Inc., ERT, BioClinica, CRF Health Inc., Medidata Solutions, and DATATRAK International Inc.

Also Read
Business

Onshore Wind Energy Industry with Future Market Projections for Forthcoming Years 2014 – 2020

According to the study report by Transparency Market Research subjected on “Global Wind Energy and Wind Turbine Market (2011 – 2016)” – the global market for wind turbine registered growth rate of 25% CAGR over the last five years. The Global Wind Energy Market cumulative capacity accounted for 197,039 MW in 2010. Also, the wind […]
Business

GJEL Accident Attorneys Luke Ellis Named Lawyer of The Year

editor

GJEL Accident Attorneys are a personal injury law firm who have been going above and beyond for their clients since the 1970s. With a team of experienced and accomplished personal injury lawyers working for the firm, over 99% of cases are successful. Super Lawyer Luke Ellis Best Lawyers named GJEL attorney Luke Ellis the Mass […]
Business

2015-2023 World FM Broadcast Radio Transmitters Market Research Report by Product Type, End-User (Application) and Regions (Countries)

The comprehensive analysis of Global FM Broadcast Radio Transmitters Market along with the market elements such as market drivers, market trends, challenges and restraints. The various factors which will help the buyer in studying the FM Broadcast Radio Transmitters market on competitive landscape analysis of prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, Market Effect Factor […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *