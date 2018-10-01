Uncategorized

Corum Presents A Bold, Feminine Way Of Telling Time

Corum is unveiling a new collection that is 100% dedicated to women: Eleganza. Its particularity: available both in casual chic and precious jewellery versions; as part of a strictly limited edition, these feminine models feature, for the first time in the brand’s history, an automatic regulator movement.

At once precious yet casual, modern yet already legendary: Corum brings opposites together for its new 100% feminine collection. The Eleganza embodies Italian-style chicness, suitable for gala events…or paired with jeans and trainers.
“The idea was to create a model that was both precious and contemporary”, explains Jérôme Biard, CEO of Corum. “We have therefore adopted a traditional round format with a bezel set but combined it with a modern regulator display, providing an aesthetic balance which is rarely seen on a luxury feminine piece”.

The choice of gem setting is a reflection of this two-fold goal. Models presenting hard gemstones (tanzanite, aquamarine, tourmaline, amethyst) appear alongside jewellery versions with traditional gemstones (diamond, sapphire). The cases also capture this dual orientation: the first three-piece series features a silver case, the second four-piece series features an 18- carat pink gold case. Both designs are dedicated to the chic and modern young woman and collectors of jewellery timepieces. They share a 40 mm common diameter displaying a dial that matches the gem setting of the bezel and the crown.

A bold way of displaying the time

The Eleganza is powered by a regulator movement. It is automatic. It is currently the only movement of its kind within the Corum collections; its display type is one that is rarely used by Corum, up until now. It will remain a rarity: each model from the Heritage “Eleganza” collection will be strictly limited to a maximum of 8-18 pieces.

The Eleganza tells the time with three separate counters: an hour counter, a minute counter, and a second counter. Therefore, there are no central hands: the three counters are aligned, inducing a vertical way of telling the time, intuitive and instantaneous.

Corum has reinforced its intuitiveness by adopting a jumping hour aperture. At noon, it presents a large Arabic numeral, black on a white background, that instantly indicates the hour, nestled in the central minute counter. The second counter is found at the bottom at 6 o’clock. In the three versions with a silver case, the counter is simply marked with “30” and “60” seconds. The four versions with a pink gold case present a seconds dial entirely set with sapphires, diamonds or amethysts.

SPECIFICATIONS:

MOVEMENT
CO 254 – Automatic
Functions: Hour, minute, small second, jumping hourPower reserve: 42 hours
Frequency: 4 Hz, 28’800 vph
Dimension: 13 1/2”’

CASE
Dimension: 40.00 mm
Thickness: 8.37 mm
Material: 925 silver or 5N 18kt rose gold
Z254/03642: bezel set with 27 aquamarines, 8.00 ct
Z254/03643: bezel set with 27 pink tourmalines, 9.33 ct
Z254/03644: bezel set with 27 purple tanzanites, 9.87 ct
Z254/03649: bezel set with 27 amethysts, 7.74 ct
Z254/03648: bezel set with 27 sapphires, 11.74 ct
Z254/03647: bezel set with 27 VVS / F to G / diamonds, 6.67 ct
Z254/03646: bezel set with 27 VVS / F to G / diamonds, 6.67 ct
Double antireflective sapphire crystal, sapphire case back
Water-resistance: 30 meters / 3 ATM

DIAL
Material: Z254/03642 – Z254/03643 – Z254/03644: Mother-of-Pearl
Z254/03649 – Z254/03648: Opalin set with 16 amethysts or 16 sapphires, 0,05 ct
Z254/03649 – Z254/03648: Opalin set with 16 VVS / H / full-cut diamonds, 0,04 ct
Colour: White, purple or blue
Hands: Leaf-type, rhodium-plated or 5N gold-toned

STRAP/BRACELET
Material: Alligator leather
Colour: Blue, pink, light purple, purple or blue
Pin buckle in stainless steel or in 5N 18kt rose gold

