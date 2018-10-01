Finance

Asahi Kasei completes acquisition of Sage Automotive Interiors

Comment(0)

Asahi Kasei has completed its acquisition of Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc. (Sage) on September 27, 2018.

Asahi Kasei announced the decision to acquire Sage on July 19, 2018. With the completion of all requisite procedures, Sage is now a wholly owned consolidated subsidiary of Asahi Kasei.

Sage will continue to be managed by its current executive team led by CEO Dirk R. Pieper.

For more information, please contact:
Asahi Kasei Corp.
Corporate Communications
Phone: +81-(0)3-6699-3008
Fax: +81-(0)3-6699-3187

Also Read
Finance

Ok Bit Ltd Announces a BTC Money Making Platform

London, United Kingdom, August 26, 2018 – There are numerous people around the world who have the ambition of becoming prosperous, but achieving prosperity is not easy and requires hard work, patience as well as a smart sense of investment. It’s a truth that hard work alone cannot make someone wealthy and a wise investment […]
Finance

Easy Cheap Loan Starts Guaranteed Car Finance As Its New Feature

editor

On 24 May, 2018, London: Easy Cheap Loan has organised a meeting in its branch in the UK for the inauguration of a new policy on guaranteed car finance. Most awaited policy for the borrowers, who do not have any collateral, but they are blessed with a guarantor in order to get a loan. Come […]
Finance

Why Should You Trust a Mortgage Advisor Sheffield

Despite the fact that you do not have too much experience with an actual Mortgage Broker Hillsborough, you might want to know that when you are looking for a reliable Mortgage Advisor Sheffield, this is the path that you should take. It is so much easier to get proper financial advice from such a professional […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *