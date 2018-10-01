2018 High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Segment by Application and Industry Research Study 2023

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced the addition of the “High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

In this report, ARcognizance covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) market for 2018-2023.

Request for sample PDF Here: http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/116146

This report studies the High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) market, High-density polyethylene (HDPE) is a polyethylene thermoplastic made from petroleum. It is sometimes called “alkathene” or “polythene” when used for pipes. With a high strength-to-density ratio, HDPE is used in the production of plastic bottles, corrosion-resistant piping, geomembranes, and plastic lumber.

The United States High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) industry has a high concentration. The major manufacturers are Chevron Phillips, lyondellbasell, Ineos. At present, Chevron Phillips is the leader in United States, holding 25 % market share in 2017.

The United States consumption of High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) increases from 7.12 Million K MT in 2013 to 8.02Million MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 3.05%. However, HDPE in the U.S. market is over-produced. This phenomenon will be more prominent after 2018.

The US has traditionally directed the bulk of its PE exports to Latin America. While US producers are expected to aggressively pursue additional market share in Latin America, exporters will also be directing much of their attention to Asia, particularly China, as Latin American markets are not large enough to absorb the incremental additions in US capacity.

Over the next five years, ARcognizance projects that High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, ARcognizance considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Extrusion Molding

Segmentation by application:

Wire and Cable Insulations

Health Care

Consumer Goods

Municipal

Industrial

Underwater

Mining

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

For Enquiry for High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Report at: http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-before-buying/116146

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ExxonMobil

Dow Chemical

lyondellbasell

Chevron Phillips

Ineos

Formosa Plastics

Westlake

Bayport Polymers (Total)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Purchase High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Report at: http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/116146

Some Points From TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Consumption CAGR by Region

Chapter Three: Global High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) by Players

3.1 Global High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

Chapter Four: High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) by Regions

4.1 High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) by Regions

4.1.1 Global High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Value by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 Americas High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Value by Countries (2013-2018)

5.2 Americas High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Consumption by Type

…and Continued

About US:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact US:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: enquiry@arcognizance.com